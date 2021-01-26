Fabulous Floors Opens Austin Office, Expands Sales Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service flooring provider Fabulous Floors, LLC ("Fabulous Floors") is pleased to announce its expansion into the Austin, Texas market through the opening of a sales office and warehouse. The office broadens Fabulous Floors' Texas footprint as part of its strategy to growth through geographic expansion.

"Austin and the broader I-35 corridor is one of the fastest growing regions in the United States," said Rick Cain, Fabulous Floors President. "We've completed several projects in the area from our Carrollton office over the years, but opening a dedicated location enables us to expand our relationships and better serve the market."

The company added John Saye to its sales team to lead the Austin operations. Saye brings several years of commercial flooring sales and project management experience and is a United States Air Force veteran.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join the Fabulous Floors family as I value the organization's emphasis on quality, customer service and hard work. I look forward to building on the company's proven success and bringing its capabilities to new and existing relationships in the Central Texas region," said Saye.

The new office is located just outside of Austin at 1500 Central Commerce Circle, Pflugerville, Texas.

About Fabulous Floors

Founded in 1987, Fabulous Floors is one of the most highly regarded and preeminent floor-covering dealers in the nation. The company serves as a singular flooring source for general contractors, commercial builders and business owners, offering a wide range of carpet, tile, natural stone, wood, laminate and resilient products. Fabulous Floors benefits from a successful track record of projects of all sizes and across a variety of industries with a strong portfolio of work within the education, healthcare, tenant finish-outs and high-rise residential end markets. Through its Carrollton, Texas; Bend, Oregon; and now Austin, Texas locations, the company has served customers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Georgia, New York, Virginia, California and Oregon. For more information, please visit www.fabfloors.com.

