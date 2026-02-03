Fac Tec China 2026: Your Gateway to the Factories of Tomorrow - Driving Efficiency, Safety, and Sustainability

SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by RX, Fac Tec China will take place from June 2–4, 2026, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. This premier trade event comes at a pivotal moment for the global electronics manufacturing industry, as companies face mounting pressure to improve efficiency, adopt sustainable practices, and upgrade to intelligent, flexible factory systems. Global demand for advanced manufacturing solutions in semiconductors, automotive electronics, PCB, and 3C electronics is projected to grow steadily over the next five years, making it crucial for industry professionals to stay ahead of technological trends and operational innovations.

Spanning over 25,000 m², Fac Tec China 2026 will host more than 200 exhibitors and feature 20+ industry-focused summits and activities, including the Future Facility Showcase, Business Strategy Summit, Technical Seminars, and tailored matchmaking sessions. Exhibitors will showcase solutions across critical segments such as green factory technologies, factory safety and disaster prevention & maintenance solutions, environment control solutions, consumables and new materials, and smart & flexible manufacturing solutions, with applications in 3C electronics, automotive electronics, wireless communication systems, new energy, semiconductors, and rail transit technologies.

Show floor highlights include the China Anti-Electrostatic Industry Show, EPA Demonstration Area, Japan Electronics and Automation Zone, Semiconductor Packaging and Testing Demo, Automotive Electronics Disassembly Zone, and the Green Recycling Experience, presenting the latest innovations and practical technological advances.

The event will also feature a rich lineup of high-level activities, including the "Next-Generation Factory" Summit, industry forums, technology think tanks, competitions, and business matchmaking sessions. Exclusive programs such as Country Days, tech salons, factory tours, and tailored overseas buyer sessions from regions including Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand provide added value and engagement opportunities.

Join Fac Tec China 2026 to stay ahead of industry trends, explore breakthrough manufacturing solutions, and strengthen your global network—ensuring your business remains competitive in a rapidly evolving electronics manufacturing landscape.

If interested in exhibiting at Fac Tec China 2026, please contact

Ms. Julia Gu

Tel: +86 21-2231-7010

Email: [email protected]

If interested in visiting Fac Tec China 2026, please contact

Mr. Walden Li

Email: [email protected] , [email protected]

Mobile/WhatsApp/WeChat: +86 136-5125-1335

For more information, please visit Fac Tec China – your gateway to factories of tomorrow.

Pre-Register: ali2.infosalons.com.cn/reg/FTC26/Web/FTC26/index.html#/login?lang=en-US&page=public&type=9XU8RK

SOURCE RXGLOBAL