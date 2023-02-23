Façade Installation Complete for Athena LIC Luxury Condominium Project Developed by BTM Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athena LIC project has reached a new milestone with the completion of its façade installation. The cutting-edge design of the façade represents a quality of life in the Long Island City neighborhood.

Located at the corner of Hunter Street and 42th Road in Long Island City, Queens, the Athena LIC project is a luxury condominium development project that will provide residents with world-class amenities and breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. The 9-story boutique building will consist of 51 residential units and 4 retail spaces. The façade of the building is made up of a series of oversized quality glass panels that reduce solar heat gain and provide optimal natural light.

"The façade of Athena LIC was designed with the intention of having a unique presence and homey feeling against the Long Island City skyline," said a representative from Ismael Leyva Architect, the architect company behind the project. "The design inspiration came from the vibrant and diverse neighborhood of Long Island City, the surrounding buildings, and the beautiful views of Manhattan. It was important to create an identity for the building that celebrated its location and context."

The design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of the façade was a complex engineering feat that involved precise measurements and coordination with the design and construction team. The end result is a stunning façade that seamlessly blends form and function, while also enhancing the overall aesthetic of the building.

"The Athena LIC project represents a new standard of luxury living in Long Island City," said Yu Liu, founder of BTM Capital, the development firm behind the project. "We are thrilled to see the completion of the façade installation, which is a testament to our commitment to delivering the high quality development to our residents. The innovative design of the building, including the façade, will provide a unique and unparalleled living experience for our residents."

The Athena LIC project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is expected to set a new standard for luxury living in Long Island City. To learn more about the project, please visit the Athena website https://www.theathenalic.com/.

About BTM Capital

BTM Capital LLC, formerly known as ZL Capital, was established in 2017 in New York City by Mr. Yu Liu and Ms. Cindy Zhang. The company is an investment management and real estate development firm dedicated to the investment in and development of luxury residential and commercial properties. Led by a team of professionals with decades of experience in real estate development, construction, and investment, BTM Capital is committed to delivering high-quality developments that exceed industry standards. The firm employs a detailed due diligence and evaluation process to screen and monitor all of its projects, and is dedicated to ensuring the safety of investors' funds and the success of each project.

