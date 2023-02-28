Facade Systems Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Green Buildings Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facade Systems Market by Type (EIFS, Cladding, siding, curtain walls), End-use (Residential and Non-residential), and Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for facade systems is approximated to be USD 316.0 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 469.0 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Out of four facade systems types (EIFS, curtain walls, claddings, and siding), cladding has the largest market share because of its excellent properties, such as it helps to protect the building from adverse weather conditions, unwanted sound and dust, improving the appearance of the building.

By Type, EIFS accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finishing Systems), also known as Synthetic Stucco, is first invented by Sto Corporation. It is popular because of its several benefits, such as excellent energy efficiency, wide flexibility in design, provides resistance to dirt, moisture, organic growth, and others. These systems are well-designed to work with different types of substrates, such as cement, wood, and masonry. Rapid urbanization, increasing concern towards sustainability, energy savings, aesthetic appeals, and others are the major factors to propel the market of facade systems in the forecast period.

By End Use Industry, Non-Residential accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

A non-residential structure is primarily intended for purposes other than long-term residential use. These include shopping malls, offices, warehouses, factories, mills, hotels, casinos, restaurants, colleges, schools, and others. Due to raising concerns about sustainability, aesthetic appeal, energy savings, and protection from external environmental forces, contractors, builders, and architects have realized the importance of facade systems. Rising demand for green buildings for controlling global warming and increasing energy input costs help to provide excellent opportunities for the growth of the facade systems market.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the facade systems market during the forecast period

The fastest-growing facade systems market is expected to occur in the Asia Pacific region. The various countries which are covered in this region are India, China, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to rise in the facade systems market due to growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. In addition, rising urbanization in these countries results in growing demands for residential and non-residential structures and raises concerns about sustainability, energy savings, and pollution, which led to the growth of the facade systems market in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Construction Activities

Rising Demand for Protective Wall Systems with aesthetic Appeal

High Durability of Siding and Cladding Systems

Restraints

Government Regulations for Carbon Emissions

Availability of Green Insulation Material

Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Green Buildings

Growing Investment in Infrastructure Projects in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Complex Fabrication and Installation Due to Customization

Need for Regular and Expensive Maintenance of Systems

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $316 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $469 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Facade Systems Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 EIFs

7.3 Curtain Walls

7.4 Siding

7.5 Cladding

8 Facade Systems Market, by End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Non-Residential

9 Facade Systems Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ventilated

9.3 Non-Ventilated

10 Facade Systems Market, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wood

10.3 Metal

10.4 Glass

10.5 Ceramic

10.6 Concrete

11 Facade Systems Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

Aluk International

Alumil S.A.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Dryvit Systems Inc

Efco, LLC

Etex Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Guardian Industries

Heroal - Johann Henkenjohann GmbH & Co. Kg

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Master Wall Inc.

Nichiha Corporation

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Ponzio Polska Sp. Z O.O.

Reynaers Aluminium

Saint-Gobain

Shera Public Company Limited

Sto Se & Co. Kgaa

& Co. Kgaa Technal

Terraco Group

Vinh Tuong Industrial Corporation (Vti)

