Facade Systems Market worth $469.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Facade Systems Market by Type (EIFS, Cladding, siding, curtain walls), End-use (Residential and Non-residential), and Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027", is approximated to be USD 316.0 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 469.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, rising concerns towards sustainability, rising concern for energy savings, rapid developmental activities, rising structural activities, and changing consumer needs across the globe are boosting the growth of the facade systems market. However, the high cost of raw materials, which are required for making facade systems such as EIFS, cladding, curtain walls, and siding, stringent government regulations, and the availability of green insulation materials are the factors expected to restrain the market of facade systems. Opportunities in the facade systems market are the growing demand for green buildings and rising investment in infrastructural projects in developing economies. Moreover, regular maintenance and, production & installations of complex structural facade systems are the major challenges for the facade systems market.

By Type, cladding accounted for the largest share in 2021

Cladding generally refers to a board or tile attached to the external wall of a building that protects the underlying structure against extreme weather conditions and also enhances the appearance/aesthetic value of the building. Cladding systems also referred to as building envelopes, are typically made from wood, metal, plastic, and masonry, providing a wide range of benefits—which include thermal and sound insulation, fire resistance, and pollution prevention—apart from weather protection. Various material-covered claddings are Brick & Stone, High-Pressure Laminate, Fiber Glass Panels, Ceramic Tiles, Plaster Board, and Cement Board.

By End Use Industry, the Non-residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

Non-residential structures are those structures that are not used for living purposes. The non-residential structures include industrial structures and commercial structures. The industrial structures include factories, mills, and warehouses. On the other hand, commercial structures include office buildings, hotels, shopping malls, casinos, and convention & exhibition centers. Nowadays, rising urbanization, rising concerns towards sustainability, aesthetic appeal, safety issues, and energy-efficient structures.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Facade Systems Market in 2021

Because of growing developmental activities, rapid economic expansion, and increasing population in the Asia Pacific region, which demands residential and non-residential structures workspaces, which, in turn, are expected to lead the growth of the facade systems market. Owing to the increasing income of people in this region, the demand for aesthetic workspaces, which comes under the non-residential sector, has been escalating.

Market Players

The Facade Systems Market comprises major players such as AGC Inc. (Japan), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Saint Gobain (France), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited (Japan), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), Etex Group (Belgium), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (US), Nichiha Corporation (Japan), Knauf (Germany), and others are covered in the facade systems market.

