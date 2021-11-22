Facades Market size to increase by USD 82.17 Bn | Driven by rising residential construction and infrastructural activities | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising residential construction and infrastructural activities and the high durability of siding and cladding systems will drive the growth of the facades market. However, high raw material and installation costs might hamper the market growth.

Technological advancements in the glass industry will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the availability of green insulation material is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The facades market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Architectural Glass and Aluminum, DANPAL, Etex NV, Everite Building Products Pty Ltd, First African, James Hardie Building Products Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Nichiha USA Inc., and USG Boral.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the facades market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into non-residential and residential segments.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

The non-residential segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for facades in APAC.

Related Reports:

Reclaimed Lumber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Precast Concrete Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Facades Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 82.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, France, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Architectural Glass and Aluminum, DANPAL, Etex NV, Everite Building Products Pty Ltd, First African, James Hardie Building Products Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Nichiha USA Inc., and USG Boral. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

