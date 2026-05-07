FACE Africa Appoints Former NBA Player Malcolm Brogdon, Victoria Brogdon and Maria Weaver to Board of Directors

New board members bring leadership across philanthropy, media, business, and brand strategy as FACE Africa expands its impact

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FACE Africa, an African-founded, women-led nonprofit advancing access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene in underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa, today announced the appointment of Malcolm Brogdon, Victoria Brogdon, and Maria Weaver to its Board of Directors.

L to R: New FACE Africa board members Malcolm Brogdon and wife Victoria Brogdon; executive director of FACE Africa Pauline Egan; founder and president of FACE Africa Saran Kaba Jones; new board member Maria Weaver; and FACE Africa board chair Abiola Oke

The three new board members bring expertise across philanthropy, business strategy, media, and brand leadership, further strengthening FACE Africa's strategic direction as the organization expands its work to address water insecurity and advance women-centered, locally led development.

"FACE Africa was founded on the belief that access to safe water changes everything for a community," said Saran Kaba Jones, founder and president of FACE Africa. "As we continue to grow, it is important that we bring together leaders who not only share our values, but also bring the experience and perspective needed to help guide our next chapter of impact. I am excited to welcome Malcolm, Victoria, and Maria to the board."

Former NBA player Malcolm Brogdon and Victoria Brogdon are the founders of the Well-Built Foundation, formerly the Brogdon Family Foundation, and have been longstanding advocates for safe water access across sub-Saharan Africa. Through their foundation, they have partnered with FACE Africa over the past several years to support sustainable water and sanitation solutions for communities in need.

"We are honored to join FACE Africa's Board of Directors," said Victoria Brogdon. "Malcolm and I chose to work with FACE Africa because of their deep commitment to serving communities that are too often overlooked. We are proud of the partnership we have built and look forward to supporting the organization's continued growth and impact."

Maria Weaver joins the board with more than three decades of leadership experience across media, entertainment, technology, brand strategy, and business transformation. A respected executive and advisor, she has held senior roles at Warner Music Group, Comcast Advertising, and HBO.

Weaver is also the great-great-granddaughter of Frederick Douglass and serves on the board of the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, continuing a family legacy rooted in freedom, education, and social impact. She currently serves as managing director at Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips and is the founder and CEO of XO, Maria Louise, a purpose-driven jewelry brand.

"Joining the board of FACE Africa is incredibly meaningful to me," said Maria Weaver. "I am proud to support an organization that is creating real, lasting change by investing in communities and expanding access to one of life's most essential resources."

Abiola Oke, who just began his second term as board chair, welcomed the appointments and underscored the urgency of the organization's work. "Hundreds of millions of people still live without access to clean water," he said. "If there is work we can do to help change that reality, then we have a responsibility to act."

Looking ahead, Pauline Egan, who became Executive Director of FACE Africa in late 2024, said the appointments come at a pivotal moment for the organization. "At FACE Africa, we take a holistic, locally led, and women-centered approach to sustainable development," said Egan. "We are intentional about engaging leaders who share our values and understand the importance of sustainable, community-driven impact. I am confident that Maria, Malcolm, and Victoria will help strengthen and amplify our work as we continue to scale our WASH and women's economic empowerment initiatives across Liberia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, and beyond."

About FACE Africa

Founded in 2009 by Saran Kaba Jones, FACE Africa works to address the water crisis in underserved communities across Liberia and other parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Over the past 17 years, the organization has helped provide sustainable access to safe drinking water and dignified sanitation to more than 700,000 people.

FACE Africa partners with rural communities and schools to design and implement climate-resilient water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions while advancing gender equity, strengthening local leadership, and promoting long-term community ownership through training and a human-centered approach. FACE Africa is a top-rated charity on Charity Navigator and holds a Platinum seal of transparency on GuideStar.

For more information, visit faceafrica.org.

Contact: Robin Beaman, 312-208-1212, [email protected]

SOURCE FACE Africa