Face cream market to grow by 4.7% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased availability of specialized face creams will drive growth -Technavio

Face cream market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Face Cream Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Libby Laboratories Inc., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Oriflame Holding AG, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop, The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Himalaya Drug Co, The Natures Co., Unilever PLC, Verona Products Professional Sp. z o.o., and LOreal SA among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (anti-aging cream, skin whitening, and sun protection cream, and moisturizer and anti-acne cream), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

The face cream market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the face cream market was valued at USD 32,505.89 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 15,897.78 million. The face cream market size is estimated to grow by USD 11635.53 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% according to Technavio.

Face cream market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global face cream market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Amwa y Corp: The company offers face cream products such as Attitude Be Bright Day Cream.

The company offers face cream products such as Attitude Be Bright Day Cream. Avon Products: The company offers face cream products such as Avon Anew Luminosity Day Cream.

The company offers face cream products such as Avon Anew Luminosity Day Cream. Beiersdorf AG: The company offers face cream products such as Nivea cream.

Global face cream market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Rising demand for natural and organic face creams

Increased availability of specialized face creams

Rapid growth in online sales

KEY challenges –

Growing concerns over the safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams

The rising challenge of counterfeit products

The growing prominence of alternate products

What are the key data covered in this face cream market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the face cream market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the face cream market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the face cream market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of face cream market vendors

Related Reports:

Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The premium cosmetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 55,503.21 million. The increased demand for premium skincare products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit brands may impede the market growth.

Vegan Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The vegan cosmetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,872.81 million. The promotional and marketing strategies employed by cruelty-free cosmetics vendors are notably driving market growth. However, factors such as stringent guidelines for obtaining vegan or cruelty-free certification may impede market growth.

Face Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11635.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Libby Laboratories Inc., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Oriflame Holding AG, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop, The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Himalaya Drug Co, The Natures Co., Unilever PLC, Verona Products Professional Sp. z o.o., and LOreal SA Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

