FACE FORWARD INTERNATIONAL TO MAKE DEBUT IN DALLAS WITH FIRST CHARITY GALA FEATURING CEELO GREEN ON APRIL 9

Face Forward International was founded in 2007 in Beverly Hills, by domestic violence survivor Deborah Alessi to provide physical and emotional support to survivors. Well-known for her long history of supporting charitable initiatives, and service as both a board member and benefactor, Deborah is the CEO of what was once affectionately termed "A small non-profit doing really BIG things." Now, her next big step is to lead growth into Texas.

"Violence can happen to anyone, and we seek to help any and all who are in need," says Deborah Alessi, CEO and Founder of Face Forward International. "Our survivors benefit through direct surgical services, emotional counseling, and support systems that Face Forward organizes – all provided free of charge, and directly through the donations of our supporters. We exist to empower survivors to thrive and move forward with confidence."

Domestic violence and human trafficking in Texas have risen exponentially. Face Forward International saw the demand for their services and expanded its presence to fill the gaps in this region. To bring awareness to this need, the global advisory firm Chandini & Co will host the gala to welcome Face Forward to Dallas.

"We strongly advocate for this critical mission so all survivors of abuse can receive the care they need and deserve. Our firm provides strategic advising for mission implementation globally through our partnership with Face Forward,'' says Chandini Portteus, Chairman and CEO of Chandini & Co.

"Chandini & Co builds upon our existing strong roots in patient care to scale life-changing services to meet the needs of many. Where gaps are great, collaboration is key. We bring together top tier philanthropy leaders, supporters and donors, along with world-renowned medical and mental health providers to fulfill our shared mission. We welcome Face Forward to Texas and are honored to join with them to fill this void."

"Brazilian Carnival for a Cause" is made possible by the immense support of the organization's sponsors, which include Revision Skincare, Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation, Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics, Beverly Hills IV Therapy, Five Palm Jumeirah, Rejuve Med Spa, Ellison Event Productions, John Paul Mitchell Systems, the Paul Mitchell Schools of Dallas and Arlington, and Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery (AiRS) Foundation.

"Brazilian Carnival for a Cause" will take place on the lawn at The Joule Hotel in Downtown Dallas. The gala will be an outdoor/tented cocktail event complete with a red carpet, silent and live auction, whiskey and cigar lounge, the flavors and colors of Brazil, and amazing entertainment including five time Grammy Award-winning musician CeeLo Green as the headliner, and Canadian-American comedian, podcast host, actor and musician Stephen Kramer Glickman as the opening act. Jane McGarry, of Good Morning Texas on WFAA 8 will emcee the fundraiser. In addition to McGarry, the fundraiser will include honorees,Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS, Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery Baylor College of Medicine, Past Chair/Distinguished Teaching Professor of Plastic Surgery UT Southwestern Medical Center, Founding Partner Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, and Bekah Charleston, founder of Bekah Speaks Out providing customized training and consultancy services to law enforcement, service providers, and community leaders, she is a member of the TX Survivor Leadership Council and is the Chair of the Advisory Committee to the Southern NV Human Trafficking Task Force, and CEO/Co-Founder of the Charleston Law Center in NV which opened in 2022. Presenting the Honoree Awards will be previous "Beacon of Hope Award" recipient Caitlyn Jenner and Face Forward Honorary Committee Member Sophia Hutchins. The event will kick off with a star-studded red carpet at 7 p.m.

"You don't want to miss the opportunity to be a part of this inaugural event, with a taste of the Beverly Hills and Hollywood flair in the Lone Star State," says Mandi Budd, Executive Director of Face Forward International. "All in celebration of these incredible survivors who have overcome injuries from some of the most horrific acts of crime against them."

To donate to the cause and for more information about tickets, sponsorship levels, and the event, please click here .

About Face Forward International:

Face Forward International was founded on the principle that survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and cruel acts should have access to surgical care and emotional counseling regardless of their level of income. We exist to bridge this gap and provide these services, free of charge to survivors. Face Forward enables women, children, and men to reconstruct their lives inside and out for a brighter future. We always welcome support in the form of donations, sponsorships, and partnerships to advance our mission. An average patient's treatment and visit costs approximately $10,000, and in 2018 alone, we provided over $1,000,000 in free treatment services to our patients. We ask that you consider partnering with Face Forward International to provide even more surgical care to more survivors in need. For more information, please visit www.faceforwardintl.org

Chandini & Co:

Chandini & Co is a global advisory firm that provides strategic business and management consulting solutions for organizations of all sizes, across all sectors. The group has unique specialization areas, and has been sought out by business executives and board leaders for advising, guidance and hands on direction to create strategy and direct implementation or expand organizational reach and impact. Of particular expertise and interests for clients are the areas of crisis leadership and management, catalytic growth strategies and turnaround leadership. For more information, please visit www.chandini.co .

