FACE FOUNDRIÉ AND rini PARTNER TO OFFER SAFE, EFFECTIVE KIDS CARE NATIONWIDE

Leading Facial Bar Franchise Enters First-of-Its-Kind Retail Launch with Kid-First Personal Care and Play Brand

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FACE FOUNDRIÉ, the nation's leading focused facial bar, announces an exclusive nationwide partnership with rini, the kid-first Korean brand where personal care and play meet innovation. Co-founded by Shay Mitchell, Esther Song, and Matte Babel, rini was created in collaboration with leading Korean formulation scientists and U.S. based pediatric specialists. Beginning today, rini products are available in all 80+ FACE FOUNDRIÉ locations across the country, marking the largest brick-and-mortar retail footprint since rini's debut in November 2025.

rini founders and their children rini product display

The partnership brings together two brands united by a shared belief that personal care should be an inclusive and thoughtfully designed experience. Guided by its science-first brand charter, each rini formula is intentionally developed to deliver effective, high-performing care without the compromising safety of delicate skin. FACE FOUNDRIÉ's environment of expert-led, results-driven facial care provides the ideal home for a brand built on formulations, transparency, and fun.

"Kids are already curious about skincare. They're watching, they're asking, they're reaching for whatever is on the bathroom counter," said Michele Henry, Founder and CEO of FACE FOUNDRIÉ. "The question parents are really asking isn't whether their child is interested. It's whether there's something safe enough to hand them. rini answers that. It's clinically tested, dermatologist-approved, and built from the ground up for kids' skin and that's exactly the kind of product we want in our shops."

"rini is the solution my family searched for raising a child with chronic skin concerns," shares Esther Song, Co-Founder of rini. "My partner, Shay and I tested and reformulated every product until we were happy, as parents. Finding a retail partner that genuinely understands our vision and shares our value for safe, thoughtful formulation is important to us. FACE FOUNDRIÉ is the perfect match."

Available in all FACE FOUNDRIÉ locations beginning August 4, the in-store rini collection will include the first Hydrogel Masks made for kids— Hydrating Hydrogel Facial Mask and After-Sun Hydrogel Mask, Gentle Facial Sheet Masks, Full Face & Eye Wipes, and Face & Body Crayons.

All rini products undergo extensive clinical testing including HRIPT (Human Repeat Insult Patch Testing), EpiOcular® evaluations, offering product transparency with results openly shared through its "Formula Facts" on heyrini.com. The most recent launch from the Korean-Made brand, Daily Care are EWG VERIFIED® and have been accepted by the National Eczema Association, reflecting the brand's commitment to the highest standards of ingredient safety and efficacy.

rini x FACE FOUNDRIÉ Collection

Innovative Ways to Nourish Delicate Skin:

Hydrating Hydrogel Facial Mask — combines Vitamin B12, Glycerin, and Red Algae Extract

— combines Vitamin B12, Glycerin, and Red Algae Extract After-Sun Hydrogel Mask — Infused with Aloe Vera and Chamomile

— Infused with Aloe Vera and Chamomile Gentle Facial Sheet Masks — Crafted from 100% pure cotton, formulated with White Tremella Mushroom, Beta-Glucan & Vitamin E, Full

Create, Play, and Clean Up with Ease:

Face & Eye Wipes — Made with 100% biodegradable bamboo, powered by plant-derived cleaners

— Made with 100% biodegradable bamboo, powered by plant-derived cleaners Face & Body Crayons — Formulated of natural sunflower wax

About FACE FOUNDRIÉ

FACE FOUNDRIÉ is the nation's leading focused facial bar franchise, offering expert skin treatments in an accessible, results-driven environment. Founded in 2019 by Michele Henry, FACE FOUNDRIÉ has grown to 80+ locations nationwide with a mission to make professional facial care approachable for everyone. From signature facials to targeted treatments, FACE FOUNDRIÉ delivers skin solutions at every visit. Learn more at facefoundrie.com.

About rini

rini, meaning "children" in Korean, is a kids' personal care and play brand founded by parents with a shared mission to create premium, science-backed products that children love and parents trust. Developed in collaboration with leading U.S. pediatric experts and formulators in South Korea, rini combines advanced Korean formulation expertise with pediatric insight to deliver effective, gentle daily care and play products designed specifically for children. Manufactured in South Korea, rini's proprietary formulas reflect the brand's commitment to transparency, safety, and quality, with rigorous clinical testing conducted in the United States and results openly shared through its "Formula Facts." All rini products are EU-compliant, vegan, fragrance-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. In addition, rini conducts extensive independent raw material documentation review and testing to help ensure its products are appropriate for sensitive and allergen-prone skin, with every batch tested for heavy metals, including lead, exceeding standard industry norms.

rini debuted in 2025 with the first hydrogel masks designed specifically for kids. An assortment of product is available at select Montage Hotels & Resorts and FACE FOUNDRIÉ facial bar locations.

Visit us online at heyrini.com and on Instagram @rini

SOURCE rini