rini, KOREAN KIDS BRAND, INTRODUCES DAILY CARE

rini is also pleased to announce a portion of sales from the Daily Barrier Cream, Face & Body Lotion, and Foaming Face & Body Wash will benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles. rini is proud to support CHLA as it continues to shape the future of children's health through innovation, medical discovery, and a relentless commitment to improving outcomes for young patients.

Co-founded by Shay Mitchell, Esther Song, and Matte Babel, rini was created in collaboration with leading Korean formulation scientists and U.S. based pediatric specialists. All three Daily Care products are EWG VERIFIED® and have been accepted by the National Eczema Association, reflecting the brand's commitment to the highest standards of ingredient safety and efficacy. Guided by its science-first Brand Charter, every formula is intentionally developed to deliver effective, high-performing care without compromising safety.

"Bath sparked the idea of rini," reveals Mitchell. "Our Daily Care Essentials were the very first products we started developing over four years ago. We took our time with every formula, testing and refining until we felt confident every product delivered on exactly what we set out to create."

"Growing up in Korea, I was introduced early to the importance of caring for your skin barrier," said Song. "A ritual I learned early was to apply moisturizer while skin is damp, to lock in hydration. Years later, when my daughter was clinically diagnosed with eczema, I was frustrated by the lack of gentle, non-steroidal products that truly supported her skin. That inspired us to create our Daily Barrier Cream — an essential product as a mother raising a child with chronic skin concerns. While this collection reflects the Korean skincare principles I grew up with, it was ultimately created to give families the safe, effective daily care I wished I'd had for my own daughter."

Each Daily Care formula underwent a comprehensive clinical testing process to ensure exceptional safety and performance for children's developing skin. Testing included EpiOcular® evaluations to confirm the formulas are gentle around the eyes, HRIPT (Human Repeat Insult Patch Testing) to assess skin compatibility, and pediatrician-led in-use testing to evaluate real-world performance on babies and young children. Pediatricians and dermatologists tested that the collection is suitable for the entire family, including babies, children, and adults.

The Daily Barrier Cream was the first product developed for rini, inspired by the rich, multi-purpose barrier creams widely used in Korea to provide intensive hydration from head to toe. Formulated with 90.9% naturally derived ingredients and packed with Ceramide NP, Cica, Vitamin E, and Shea Butter, it was thoughtfully developed to support children's thinner, more delicate skin barrier, which loses moisture more quickly and is more prone to dryness and irritation. Its 72-hour hydration guarantee is clinically proven through a corneometer moisture study, delivering long-lasting hydration while helping strengthen the skin barrier, and soothe dry, sensitive skin.

Designed as the perfect everyday moisturizer, the Face & Body Lotion delivers lightweight, fast-absorbing hydration for head-to-toe use. The formula provides lasting moisture without feeling heavy or greasy, making it ideal for daily application after bath time or throughout the day. Powered by Ceramide NP, Squalane, Shea Butter, Cica, Glycerin, and lightweight emollients, it helps leave skin feeling soft, smooth, and comfortably hydrated while supporting a healthy skin barrier.

The Foaming Face & Body Wash is a gentle, clinically tested tear-free, pH-balanced cleanser developed to cleanse without stripping moisture. Formulated with 96% naturally derived ingredients, it features a 17-amino-acid complex that helps replenish key components of the skin's Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF), supporting hydration and helping maintain healthy skin homeostasis by restoring amino acids depleted through everyday life. Pro-Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) was intentionally selected to help soothe skin and leave it feeling soft and hydrated after every wash, making it ideal for daily head-to-toe use.

rini Daily Care Essentials are free from sulfates, SLS/SLES, parabens, phthalates, alcohol, petrolatum, disodium EDTA, BHT/BHA; nut free, talc free, gluten free, hypoallergenic, fragrance free, vegan, EU compliant, Leaping Bunny certified, received the NEA Seal of Acceptance, are EWG Verified® and made in Korea.

rini Daily Care Essentials

Daily Barrier Cream — $24.99 / 239 ml (8.1 fl oz)

Daily Face & Body Lotion — $21.99 / 296 ml (10 fl oz)

Foaming Face & Body Wash — $19.99 / 350 ml (11.8 fl oz)

About rini

rini, meaning "children" in Korean, is a kids' personal care and play brand founded by parents with a shared mission to create premium, science-backed products that children love and parents trust. Developed in collaboration with leading U.S. pediatric experts and formulators in South Korea, rini combines advanced Korean formulation expertise with pediatric insight to deliver effective, gentle daily care and play products designed specifically for children. Manufactured in South Korea, rini's proprietary formulas reflect the brand's commitment to transparency, safety, and quality, with rigorous clinical testing conducted in the United States and results openly shared through its "Formula Facts." All rini products are EU-compliant, vegan, fragrance-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. In addition, rini conducts extensive independent raw material documentation review and testing to help ensure its products are appropriate for sensitive and allergen-prone skin, with every batch tested for heavy metals, including lead, exceeding standard industry norms.

rini debuted in 2025 with the first hydrogel masks designed specifically for kids. An assortment of product is available at select Montage Hotels & Resorts and FACE FOUNDRIÉ facial bar locations.

Visit us online at heyrini.com and on Instagram @rini

SOURCE rini