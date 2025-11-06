rini, a Kid-First Brand Where Skincare and Play Meet Innovation

The idea for rini emerged from everyday parenting moments that revealed a need for safer, more innovative, and restorative care for children's delicate skin. From birthday parties filled with stubborn face paint to the glitz of princess makeovers and dance recitals in blush and lipstick, kids are often exposed to products that aren't formulated for them. rini is designed to help protect, soothe, and support recovery with science-backed products that are consciously crafted in Korea, ensuring kids can play freely while parents have peace of mind.

rini, a colloquial word for children in Korean, represents kids ages two to teen– little artists who love self-expression, creativity, and coloring outside of the lines. Honoring a shared Asian heritage, rini embodies the philosophy of Korean beauty, reimagining children's skincare and play through proven ingredients, and thoughtful formulations. Blending advanced innovation with time-honored ingredients, rini delivers elevated, accessible products that honor the transparent practices of Korean beauty.

"The idea for rini came from real parenting moments, when we realized the products we wanted for our kids simply didn't exist," says Shay Mitchell. "It's about nurturing their imagination and confidence, while knowing we're choosing products made thoughtfully for their skin," adds Esther Song.

With safety and integrity at the core of everything rini creates, each proprietary formula is designed to meet—and exceed—the requirements of the EU Cosmetic Regulation (EC) 1223/2009, which prohibits or restricts over 1,700 ingredients. All clinical testing and toxicity risk assessments are facilitated by a dedicated regulatory team and pediatric toxicologist, including RIPT and other extensive testing such as tear-free, epiocular and moisture studies. Findings from rini product testing will be openly shared in the "formula facts", a dedicated source for consumers who value transparent, safe, solution-based innovation for kids.

rini is dedicated to driving innovation in children's skincare, with all products proudly made in Korea. The brand debuts with the world's first hydrogel masks created specifically for kids. The 5-piece launch collection includes a hydrogel mask in two proprietary formulas, hydrating and after-sun, alongside everyday sheet masks in puppy, unicorn and panda designs. The after-sun hydrogel mask is 94.8% natural origin, aloe vera–based, soothing and healing for sunburns, chafing, and environmental stress. The hydrating hydrogel mask is 95.6% natural origin, infused with Vitamin B12 to nourish and hydrate. Each hydrogel mask comes in two pieces to grow with a Little Face. The everyday sheet mask is 93.5% natural origin, made of 100% cotton sheets with a proprietary serum of White Tremella Mushroom Extract, Beta-Glucan, and Vitamin E for daily soothing and skin recovery. A complete collection of kid-first care products, inclusive of skincare and creativity driven play is anticipated by Summer 2026.

rini is made for Little Faces with Big Imaginations. For parents, it's peace of mind. For kids, it's safe self-expression.

About rini

rini, meaning "children" in Korean, is a skincare and play focused brand founded by parents with a shared mission to nurture healthy habits and self-expression in a safe, responsible way. Developed in collaboration with leading pediatric chemists and laboratories in South Korea, rini's proprietary formulas reflect the brand's "rini promise" of transparency, safety, and quality to redefine play for Little Faces with Big Imaginations. Each product is manufactured in South Korea and undergoes rigorous clinical dermatologist testing in the United States, with results openly shared through the "formula facts". All rini products are EU-compliant, vegan, fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin. rini will debut in 2025 with the first hydrogel masks designed specifically for kids.

