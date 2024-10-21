FACE FOUNDRIÉ Announces The Opening Of Its First California Location

The Focused Facial Bar Expands to the West Coast with a New Store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FACE FOUNDRIÉ, an efficient and effective focused facial bar that provides affordable, approachable, and accessible skincare in a modern and inclusive environment, has announced the opening of its first California location in San Francisco's renowned Marina District. FACE FOUNDRIÉ is rapidly expanding and has become the fastest-growing focused facial bar in the United States. This is one of three planned openings in Northern California over the next year. Local franchise owners Heidi and Hayley Jacquin are long-time Bay Area residents and are excited to spearhead the brand's next wave of growth in California.

"We're so excited to bring FACE FOUNDRIÉ's incredible mission to life in San Francisco, a city that values self-care and wellness," said Heidi Jacquin, franchise co-owner. "Our goal is to bring elevated and affordable skincare to our clients while providing impeccable and compassionate service, and this expansion marks an exciting step in making that possible."

FACE FOUNDRIÉ is at the forefront of skin innovation, offering a wide range of facial and skincare services. Some of the most popular treatments include H2Glow by Hydrafacial, which uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with super serums to provide a dewy glow and Ice Queen, a "cold therapy" treatment that boosts circulation, reduces inflammation, and tightens pores. This protocol includes a detoxifying mask and LED treatment. Customers can also add enhancements, like a scalp massage or dermaplaning, to any facial and pair it with a lash or brow service, such as a brow lamination or lash lift and tint.

"Our team of licensed estheticians are experts in all things skincare and we can't wait to show the San Francisco community all FACE FOUNDRIÉ has to offer. It's our pleasure to partner with clients on the care of their skin to ensure they walk out feeling like the best version of themselves," said Jacquin.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ also offers its own line of face-focused products. It partners with several distinguished brands in the skincare industry, including Hydrafacial, Procell, EltaMD, PCA, Dr Dennis Gross, BIOEFFECT, HoliFrog, and more.

Beyond the variety of services and products offered, FACE FOUNDRIÉ is recognized for its commitment to affordability, approachability, and accessibility. The company sets itself apart from competitors by offering two different monthly memberships for customers looking to stay consistent with their skincare regimen while receiving discounts on products and services.

To learn more about FACE FOUNDRIE's services or book an appointment at the new San Francisco location, visit the link here.

ABOUT FACE FOUNDRIÉ

FACE FOUNDRIÉ is an all-inclusive focused facial bar. We empower our customers to look and feel their best by providing cutting-edge services, accessible pricing, and an extensively trained staff of experts that deeply care. Our goal is to provide efficient and effective services for all things face: facials. Lashes, brows, and skincare. We pride ourselves on offering an impeccable service experience and strive for 100% consumer satisfaction! We aim to be affordable, approachable and accessible to all.

