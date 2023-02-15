Face make-up market to grow by USD 13.85 billion: Product innovations will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Face make-up Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Face Make-up Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Amway Corp. | CHANEL Ltd. | Coty Inc. | Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG | Faces Canada | Groupe Clarins | Grupo Boticario | Kao Corp. | LOreal SA | Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. | Mary Kay Inc. | Natura and Co Holding SA | Nature Republic Co. Ltd. | Oriflame Holding AG | Revlon Consumer Product Corp. | Shiseido Co. Ltd. | The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. | The Procter and Gamble Co. | Unilever PLC | LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, among others

: 15+, Including Amway Corp. | CHANEL Ltd. | Coty Inc. | Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG | Faces Canada | Groupe Clarins | | Kao Corp. | LOreal SA | Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. | Mary Kay Inc. | Natura and Co Holding SA | Nature Republic Co. Ltd. | Oriflame Holding AG | Revlon Consumer Product Corp. | Shiseido Co. Ltd. | The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. | The Procter and Gamble Co. | Unilever PLC | LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Foundation, Face powder, Concealer, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the face make-up market, request a sample report

In 2017, the face make-up market was valued at USD 46.78 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 17.95 billion. The face make-up market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.85 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.84% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Face make-up market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global face make-up market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Amway Corp.: The company offers face make-up such as Artistry Exact Fit Powder Foundation, Artistry Exact Fit Longwearing Foundation, and Artistry Exact Fit Powder Foundation.

The company offers face make-up such as Artistry Exact Fit Powder Foundation, Artistry Exact Fit Longwearing Foundation, and Artistry Exact Fit Powder Foundation. CHANEL Ltd.: The company offers face make-up such as Chanel Les Beiges Highlighting Fluid, and Chanel CC Cream.

The company offers face make-up such as Chanel Les Beiges Highlighting Fluid, and Chanel CC Cream. Coty Inc.: The company offers face make-up under the brand, Bourjois.

The company offers face make-up under the brand, Bourjois. Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers face make-up such as Face Make-up Hydra Liquid Foundation, Face Make-up 3D Firming Serum Foundation, and Face Make-up Tinted Hydra Moisturizer.

Global face make-up market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Demand for BB and CC creams

Product innovation

Social media and celebrity endorsement

Key Challenges -

Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals

Threat from counterfeit products

Side effects of make-up adversely affect the adoption of face make-up products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The face make-up market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this face make-up market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Face Make-up Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Face Make-up Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Face Make-up Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Face Make-up Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The unmanned surface vehicle market is expected to increase to USD 715.64 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%. Increased research and investment in USVs are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high number of substitute products may impede the market growth.

is expected to increase to from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%. Increased research and investment in USVs are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high number of substitute products may impede the market growth. The heat interface units market size is expected to increase to USD 279.8 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56%. The reduced investment and maintenance costs are notably driving the heat interface units market growth, although factors such as the high costs of wood pellets used in district heating may impede the market growth.

Face Make-up Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Faces Canada, Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nature Republic Co. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global face make-up market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global face make-up market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Foundation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Foundation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Foundation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Foundation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Foundation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Face powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Face powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Face powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Face powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Face powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Concealer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Concealer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Concealer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Concealer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Concealer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 116: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 120: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 124: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 128: Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.7 Groupe Clarins

Exhibit 131: Groupe Clarins - Overview



Exhibit 132: Groupe Clarins - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Groupe Clarins - Key offerings

12.8 Grupo Boticario

Exhibit 134: Grupo Boticario - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 135: Grupo Boticario - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 136: Grupo Boticario - Key offerings

12.9 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 137: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 LOreal SA

Exhibit 141: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 144: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.11 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 149: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 150: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 151: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 152: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.13 Mary Kay Inc.

Exhibit 154: Mary Kay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Mary Kay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Mary Kay Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Natura and Co Holding SA

Exhibit 157: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview



Exhibit 158: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus

12.15 Nature Republic Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Nature Republic Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Nature Republic Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Nature Republic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 167: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio