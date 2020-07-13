Face Mask Coverings Causing Skin Irritation?

PASADENA, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Mieux Cosmetics (www.lemieuxskincare.com), the skincare industry innovator known to professional estheticians as "The Serum Authority," is highlighting award-winning Iso-Cell Recovery Solution to help solve skin issues that result from wearing face coverings, including skin irritation, inflammation, aggravated acne, rosacea resurgence, and other skin sensitivities.

What causes these mask-induced skin issues, dubbed "maskne"? The culprit lies in the breakdown of the skin barrier shielding skin from external stressors… and its accomplice is our own saliva. CEO and Formulator, Janel Luu, explains: "With every spoken word, over 6 billion bacteria are spewed from our saliva into the close-fitting face covering, which is like a petri dish of bacteria leading to skin irritation, inflammation, clogged pores, red bumps, breakouts, and skin sensitivity. With summer coming, those conditions will get worse."

How does Iso-Cell Recovery Solution help? This mineral-packed spray contains potassium, magnesium, calcium, and zinc to eliminate redness and irritation caused by face coverings, calm breakouts, strengthen the skin barrier to combat dryness and sensitivity, and provide immediate relief and hydration to stressed skin.

Why minerals? Luu says, "In the treatment room and for home care, minerals are essential in regulating the metabolic function of skin cells, accelerating healing, treating skin disorders, and strengthening the skin matrix to slow down signs of skin aging."

For use daily, Luu recommends spraying Iso-Cell Recovery Solution all over the face, targeting the mouth area. Mist the mask, let it dry, and put it on. Throughout the day, reapply frequently to maintain a healthier environment underneath the mask. "It's your go-to miracle spray," says Luu.

Take heart. The vaccine for Covid-19 is coming… and in the meantime, Iso-Cell Recovery Solution is here.

Le Mieux Cosmetics was founded in 2004 by an elite team of scientists, physicians, and chemists committed to creating pivotal breakthroughs in cosmetic technology to formulate the best anti-aging skincare solutions on the skincare market. The company has garnered the reputation of "The Serum Authority" for its diverse selection of scientifically advanced serums with three-tier delivery systems, timed-release technology, and concentrated ingredients from premium sources, custom-engineered to treat a myriad of skincare concerns.

