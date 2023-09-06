Face Mask Market to grow by USD 4.24 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing health awareness drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The face mask market size is expected to grow by USD 4.24 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period. Growing health awareness is notably driving the face mask market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (surgical mask, N95 respirators, and dust mask) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Face Mask Market 2023-2027

The growing health awareness is notably driving the market growth. The market is experiencing growth due to heightened awareness concerning airborne infections, pollution, and general health concerns. Urbanization and increased industrial activities have led to a greater risk of airborne diseases. Furthermore, the adoption of face masks has risen significantly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The increasing emphasis on personal hygiene and health practices has driven the use of face masks as a preventive measure. As a result, these factors are fostering a positive impact on market growth, thereby driving the expansion of the global face mask market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Offline channels play a pivotal role in the distribution of face masks, encompassing various outlets such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, warehouse clubs, drugstores, salons, spas, department stores, and medical-care institutes. The growth of the face mask market has been significantly influenced by factors such as the expansion of businesses and the increasing number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs operated by major retailers. Consumers are drawn to these stores due to the attractive discounts offered. Prominent retail chains like Walmart Stores, Target, Tesco, and Sam's West are among those providing face masks to customers. These factors are poised to stimulate the expansion of this distribution segment, consequently propelling the overall market growth during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The face mask market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., E Spin NanoTech Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Makrite, Medisca Inc., Medline Industries LP, Moldex Metric Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Prestige Ameritech, Respro UK Ltd., STERIS plc, The Gerson Co., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd.

Challenge - The presence of counterfeit products is one of the key challenges impeding the face mask market growth. View FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Face Mask Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,248.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., E Spin NanoTech Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Makrite, Medisca Inc., Medline Industries LP, Moldex Metric Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Prestige Ameritech, Respro UK Ltd., STERIS plc, The Gerson Co., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

