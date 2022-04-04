Face Masks and Peels Market size to grow by USD 5.46 billion | Driven by product innovation and product line extension | Technavio

The market is driven by product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization. In addition, the increase in demand for organic and natural masks and peels is anticipated to boost the growth of the face masks and peels market.

Consumers are increasing their preference for facial skin care products that take care of multiple skin concerns. To meet the evolving demands of consumers, manufacturers of skin care products are focusing on introducing innovative products and expanding their existing product lines. They are investing in high-quality ingredients in their products to enhance the health and appearance of facial skin. These products are priced higher than regular facial skincare products and are placed in the premium product category, which is helping vendors to increase their profit margins. This trend among vendors is expected to fuel the growth of the global face masks and peels market during the forecast period.

Major companies in the face masks and peels market and their offerings:

Face Masks and Peels Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-pages report segments the face masks and peels market by product (face masks and face peels), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Face Masks and Peels Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Face masks - size and forecast 2021-2026

Face peels - size and forecast 2021-2026

Face masks accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased use of face masks to treat various skin-related problems. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Face Masks and Peels Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

The offline segment generated significant revenue in the market in 2021. The expansion of specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores that offer facial masks and peels are driving the growth of the segment.

Face Masks and Peels Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 48% of the global market share. The rising trend of safe personal grooming products of superior quality has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing middle-class segment and expanding geriatric population will have a positive impact on the growth of the face masks and peels market in APAC.

Face Masks and Peels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beardo, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boots UK Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., LOreal SA, Marico Ltd., Natura and Co. Holding S.A., O3+, The Estee Lauder Companies, Unilever PLC, Zydus Wellness Ltd., Amerimark Direct LLC, Eminence Organic Skin Care, and Shiseido Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

