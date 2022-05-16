Face Masks and Peels Market Size to Grow by USD 5.46 Bn| 48% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and an increase in product offerings specific to distinct skin concerns and skin types are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as homemade solutions at a lower cost will challenge market growth.

The face masks and peels market report is segmented by product (face masks and face peels), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, Australia, Germany, and UK are the key market for face masks and peels in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beardo



Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft



Boots UK Ltd.



Clarins Pte Ltd.



Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.



LOreal SA



Marico Ltd.



Natura and Co. Holding S.A.



O3+



The Estee Lauder Companies



Unilever PLC



Zydus Wellness Ltd.



Amerimark Direct LLC



Eminence Organic Skin Care



Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 48 percent of market growth. APAC's top markets for face masks and peels are China, Australia, and Japan. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the increased concern for personal hygiene and wellbeing would aid the expansion of the face masks and peels market in APAC.

Face Masks And Peels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beardo, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boots UK Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., LOreal SA, Marico Ltd., Natura and Co. Holding S.A., O3+, The Estee Lauder Companies, Unilever PLC, Zydus Wellness Ltd., Amerimark Direct LLC, Eminence Organic Skin Care, and Shiseido Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

