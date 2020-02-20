FACE Medical Supply Adds PepFactor For Skin and Scalp Rejuvenation to our Expanding Marketplace
Feb 20, 2020, 10:49 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PepFactor research team are the co-inventors of Authentic Bio Identical Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor (bFGF). PepFactor researchers have innovated a proprietary method of producing bFGF to favor competitive marketability and profitability potential. Pep factor provides an alternative to many other treatments used in hair loss and skin rejuvenation.
There are two PepFactor Kits to choose from.
PepFactor Skin® is created by pairing PepFactor's propriety "PepFactor Powder" with Hyaluronic Acid to improve the appearance of the skin.
PepFactor Scalp® is created by pairing PepFactor's propriety "PepFactor Powder" with premium quality Copper Peptide for scalp rejuvenation.
PepFactor Skin® and PepFactor Scalp® are supplied as kits containing two vials which are mixed prior to application.
Advantages of PepFactor Treatments:
- Applied topically only so there are no serial injections for the patient
- May be applied in conjunction with microneedling
- Basic treatment time averages 20 minutes including PepFactor preparation for treatment
- Consumable costs are limited to the PepFactor Kit, reconstitution supplies and your chosen skin prep
- Convenient inventory storage at room temperature
- Shelf life is 2 years prior to reconstitution
- Business branding perks through offering scientifically innovative treatments
- PepFactor standard treatment protocol training included
- Staff product training, marketing and support is included
Since PepFactor Skin® and PepFactor Scalp® became available in June 2019, Face Medical Supply has sold 1,500 kits and has over 50 medical practices as PepFactor customers. The feedback from our customers has been positive and evidenced by the increasing growing demand to keep increasing our par level stock.
Getting Started is Simple:
- Visit facemedstore.com
- Clients can place a minimum opening order of 3 PepFactor Kits for either Scalp or Skin.
- Schedule your training
Our Mission: Dr. Hardik Soni, MD, MBA, CTO and Lanna Cheuck, CEO, FACE Medical Supply is dedicated to providing medical supplies for your cosmetic and wellness practice at a fraction of the typical cost. We offer quality products at an affordable price and strive to deliver the best customer service. Each of our products is a comparable alternative to more expensive options in the marketing. This means that you can decrease your expenses and improve your profitability. We base our product offerings on where the greatest demand is in the marketplace and we are continuously adding new items to our store.
CONTACT:
Hardik Soni, MD
info@facemedstore.com
(800) 283-3605
SOURCE Facemedstore
Share this article