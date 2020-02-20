FACE Medical Supply Adds PepFactor For Skin and Scalp Rejuvenation to our Expanding Marketplace

PepFactor Skin® is created by pairing PepFactor's propriety "PepFactor Powder" with Hyaluronic Acid to improve the appearance of the skin.

PepFactor Scalp® is created by pairing PepFactor's propriety "PepFactor Powder" with premium quality Copper Peptide for scalp rejuvenation.

PepFactor Skin® and PepFactor Scalp® are supplied as kits containing two vials which are mixed prior to application.

Advantages of PepFactor Treatments:

Applied topically only so there are no serial injections for the patient

May be applied in conjunction with microneedling

Basic treatment time averages 20 minutes including PepFactor preparation for treatment

Consumable costs are limited to the PepFactor Kit, reconstitution supplies and your chosen skin prep

Convenient inventory storage at room temperature

Shelf life is 2 years prior to reconstitution

Business branding perks through offering scientifically innovative treatments

PepFactor standard treatment protocol training included

Staff product training, marketing and support is included

Since PepFactor Skin® and PepFactor Scalp® became available in June 2019, Face Medical Supply has sold 1,500 kits and has over 50 medical practices as PepFactor customers. The feedback from our customers has been positive and evidenced by the increasing growing demand to keep increasing our par level stock.

Getting Started is Simple:

Visit facemedstore.com Clients can place a minimum opening order of 3 PepFactor Kits for either Scalp or Skin. Schedule your training

Our Mission: Dr. Hardik Soni, MD, MBA, CTO and Lanna Cheuck, CEO, FACE Medical Supply is dedicated to providing medical supplies for your cosmetic and wellness practice at a fraction of the typical cost. We offer quality products at an affordable price and strive to deliver the best customer service. Each of our products is a comparable alternative to more expensive options in the marketing. This means that you can decrease your expenses and improve your profitability. We base our product offerings on where the greatest demand is in the marketplace and we are continuously adding new items to our store.

CONTACT:

Hardik Soni, MD

info@facemedstore.com

(800) 283-3605

SOURCE Facemedstore

