Face Piercing App Enables Users to Try on Piercings Using AI

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Face Piercing App, an innovative online AI tool, has been launched, enabling users to virtually try on facial piercings with just a few clicks.

Launched in November 2023, the Face Piercing App leverages artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to offer an engaging experience. This browser application is compatible with desktops, mobile phones, and tablets. Users can easily experiment with various facial piercings, ranging from lip to eyebrow piercings, in a few simple steps.

The user journey is segmented into three steps. Initially, users select the facial areas for piercings, with 29 options available including eyebrows, cheeks, nose, and lips. The second step involves customizing the chosen piercings in terms of material, color, and design, with at least five variations per spot. Finally, users upload a photo from their library or take a quick selfie without interrupting the process. For optimal results, the app recommends using photos where the face is frontal, clearly visible, and occupies at least 70% of the image.

The Face Piercing App boasts an extensive database of predefined piercings, featuring various materials like plastic, metal, or glass; diverse types such as spikes, rings, and balls; an array of colors; and styles ranging from classic to unique pre-designed options.

The Face Piercing App, functioning as a piercing simulator or generator, caters to a wide range of use cases - from personal amusement to helping individuals visualize piercings before getting actual ones, and assisting piercing salons in offering clients a way to select the ideal piercing location and design.

Despite being launched just a month ago, the app's research and development team has already observed substantial user interest, with an average of 6-7 piercings tried on per user, and significant engagement from piercing studios. In light of the increasing user interest and the burgeoning AI industry, the Face Piercing App team is planning to expand its design offerings and introduce more features in 2024.

