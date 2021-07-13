Face Reality Skincare Launches New Clinic

"There is no cure for acne," says Laura Cooksey, founder and owner, Face Reality Skincare. "With more than 50 million people in the US suffering from acne, addressing this growing skin concern with real, long-term solutions has never been more important. Ever since the brand launched 15 years ago, we have been committed to helping people control their acne while also amplifying the voice and role the professionally trained licensed esthetician plays in the client's journey to achieving clear skin."

Ever since the brand launched 15 years ago, we have been committed to helping people control their acne...

Equipped with the latest professional equipment and resources, the Face Reality Acne Clinic provides clients with cutting-edge, safe, adaptive treatments to address their acne. The Clinic also serves as a concept space, resource and training center for licensed estheticians who are interested in learning how to become a Certified Acne Expert, incorporating the products into their back bar and expanding their menu with targeted acne treatments.

"Our focus as a company is to expand investment in acne treatment innovation, so that we can deliver unparalleled results and provide exceptional professional training and support" says Jeremy Soine, CEO, Face Reality Skincare. "Our new facility will provide us with the resources needed to accomplish this as well as accommodate our rapidly growing team."

Trained with the latest advances in treatment protocols and clinical grade products, the Face Reality Acne Clinic team consists of highly qualified Certified Acne Experts who undergo a rigorous certification program. With client and staff safety a top priority, the Face Reality team follows strict protocols and the most up to date CDC guidelines.

Bay Area residents interested in controlling their acne can make an appointment for a consultation and get started on a customized treatment plan. With a more than 90% success rate, Face Reality clients can begin to see results within the first few weeks. Face Reality Skincare's customized approach provides life-changing results through consistent treatments and guidance from a Certified Acne Expert and highly effective products.

Face Reality Acne Clinic is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm at 730 Camino Ramon, Danville, CA 94526. Face Reality Acne Clinic is a proud member of Danville's Chamber of Commerce and looks forward to collaborating with the local business community. Additionally, all employees at the Face Reality Acne Clinic are Safe Zone trained and are committed to building a safe and inclusive space for everyone. To learn more about Face Reality Skincare's Acne Clinic, award-winning acne line or to book a virtual appointment, visit https://facerealityacneclinic.com/

SOURCE Face Reality Skincare