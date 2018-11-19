Face Recognition and Video Analytics Technologies Take Center Stage for Nortek Security & Control at CES 2019

IntelliVision® face recognition technology in the new ELAN Intelligent Touch Panels will be on display. The new touch panels deliver more personalization options than ever before to control the connected smart home. Each new touch panel starts with a high-resolution touch screen interface and built-in microphone array providing voice interface with Amazon Alexa™ and Google Assistant™. But the real 'magic' is unlocked with the face recognition.

"Imagine that your touch panel identifies you as you approach and then displays a custom menu of options, sets your preferred lighting and temperature, and turns on your favorite music," continued Hensley. "Your system is becoming intuitive to your lifestyle."

Also enabled with IntelliVision analytics is the new ELAN Intelligent Video Doorbell, which elevates the front door experience for users with an added level of safety and security for the main access point of their home. The doorbell enables users to answer the door from anywhere – either in the home or remote – and integrates with the ELAN Surveillance system. But that's just the start. The doorbell camera integrates IntelliVision advanced motion analytics to accurately distinguish people from moving objects such as a passing car and swaying trees. "This all but eliminates false alerts that cause many users of doorbell cameras to turn off the notices altogether," said Hensley.

IntelliVision video analytics are also being added to the next generation of ELAN surveillance cameras, adding actionable intelligence to the surveillance system.

For a demo of both products equipped with IntelliVision technology and to learn more about IntelliVision video analytics, visit Nortek Security & Control at Booth #41537 at CES 2019.

About ELAN

ELAN, part of Nortek Security & Control LLC, develops an award-winning line of whole-house entertainment and control solutions distributed through a comprehensive channel of select dealers throughout the United States, Canada, and countries worldwide. The ELAN 8 update was honored with the "2017 Human Interface Product of the Year" award, and continues to expand its intuitive functionality with security, climate, surveillance and video distribution products and integrations. To learn more, visit www.elanhomesystems.com .

About IntelliVision

Now part of NSC, IntelliVision is a market leader in AI and Deep Learning video analytics software for Smart Cameras, providing video analytics solutions for markets including Smart Home/IoT, Smart Security, Smart Retail, Smart Business, Smart City and Smart Auto (ADAS). IntelliVision video analytics products are in use in over 5 million cameras around the world and are used to provide actionable insights to home, business and security systems. IntelliVision provides the largest suite of video analytics products in the market today, with products used by Fortune 500 companies, the US Government and leading brands.

For more information, visit: www.intelli-vision.com

Email: info@intelli-vision.com

Phone: 408-754-1690

About Nortek Security & Control

Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) is a global leader in smart connected devices and systems for residential, security, access control, and digital health markets. NSC and its partners have deployed more than 4 million connected systems and over 25 million security and home control sensors and peripherals. Through its family of brands including 2GIG®, ELAN®, Linear®, GoControl®, Mighty Mule®, IntelliVision®, and Numera®, NSC designs solutions for national telecoms, big box retailers, OEM partners, service providers, security dealers, technology integrators and consumers.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, NSC has over 50 years of innovation and is dedicated to addressing the lifestyle and business needs of millions of customers every day. For further information, visit www.nortekcontrol.com.

Other brand names and product names mentioned herein may be the trademarks, tradenames, service marks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

