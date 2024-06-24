Face Shield Market size is set to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2024-2028, Growing occurrence of contagious and infectious diseases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global face shield market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period. Growing occurrence of contagious and infectious diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for greater functionality and features in face shields. However, shortage of face shields during covid-19 pandemic poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS plc, and Univet Srl.

Face Shield Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.84% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1167.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS plc, and Univet Srl

Market Driver

The face shield market is experiencing increased demand due to employers prioritizing worker safety. Vendors are focusing on customer needs, researching industry-specific requirements, and obtaining necessary certifications. Mesh face shield screens, with their superior ventilation, are popular in forestry and chemical industries. Face shield windows offer high coverage and are available in removable and lift-front designs. Anti-fog face shields are essential for extreme heat environments. Vendors must invest in research and development to meet evolving end-user needs and stay competitive.

The Face Shield market has seen significant growth in recent times, with increasing demand for protective equipment solutions. Chemicals and Angion are key players in this industry, providing essential components for face shield production. Occupational safety and technology companies are also contributing to the sector, offering various types of face shields such as reusable, disposable, and protective goggles. The trend towards remote work and increased awareness of health and safety have boosted the market. Profiles of infecientcy and risks have driven the need for safer workplaces and public spaces. The market is expected to continue growing, with a focus on producing comfortable, effective, and affordable face shields for consumers.

Market Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant increase in demand for face shields, particularly in healthcare settings. However, this demand is not being met due to disruptions in the supply chain. Major manufacturing countries like Italy , India , and China have imposed lockdowns, causing a decline in the import and export of face shields from key producers such as China , Malaysia , Thailand , and Vietnam . This shortage is hindering the ability of healthcare facilities in the US and Europe to protect their staff and patients from infection. Delays in delivery and market manipulation further exacerbate the issue, leaving frontline workers without adequate protection.

, , and have imposed lockdowns, causing a decline in the import and export of face shields from key producers such as , , , and . This shortage is hindering the ability of healthcare facilities in the US and to protect their staff and patients from infection. Delays in delivery and market manipulation further exacerbate the issue, leaving frontline workers without adequate protection. The Face Shield market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for protective equipment in various industries. However, several challenges persist in this sector. One major challenge is ensuring the comfort and durability of face shields, particularly during prolonged use. Another challenge is maintaining the clarity and visibility of the shields, which is crucial for effective communication and safety. Additionally, the cost of producing high-quality face shields with advanced features can be prohibitive for some manufacturers. Furthermore, the rapid pace of technological advancements in this field necessitates continuous research and development to stay competitive. Overall, the Face Shield market presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses aiming to provide innovative and effective solutions.

Segment Overview

This face shield market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Healthcare

1.2 Industrial manufacturing

1.3 Construction

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Full-face shield

2.2 Half-face shield Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Healthcare- The Face Shield Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing health and safety concerns. Businesses in various sectors are investing in face shields to protect their employees. Face shields offer an effective barrier against airborne particles and chemical splashes. Their affordability and ease of use make them a popular choice for workers in manufacturing, construction, and healthcare industries. The market is expected to continue expanding as more businesses prioritize employee safety.

Research Analysis

The Face Shield Market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of protective face shields for professionals in various industries. Amidst the ongoing global health crisis, the importance of safety measures, particularly for healthcare workers (HCWs), has become paramount. The risk of infection through splashing or leakage of liquids, infected materials, or diseases, necessitates the use of face shields during medical procedures. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the significance of Occupational Safety for HCWs, recommending the use of face shields, medical gloves, aprons, goggles, and surgical masks. Technological innovation has led to various uses of face shields, catering to customer preferences and financial concerns. However, the perception of inefficiency and restricted regulations may hinder market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Face Shield Market encompasses a range of protective equipment designed to shield the face from various hazards, including liquid splashes, airborne particles, and impact. These shields are typically lightweight, flexible, and transparent, allowing for clear vision and communication. They are commonly used in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and construction, where workers are exposed to potential hazards. The market for face shields is driven by increasing safety regulations and growing awareness of workplace safety. Materials used in the production of face shields include polycarbonate, acetate, and PVC. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user industry. Innovations in design and technology continue to shape the face shield market, with advancements in materials, comfort, and functionality driving growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Healthcare



Industrial Manufacturing



Construction



Others

Type

Full-face Shield



Half-face Shield

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

