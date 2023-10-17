Face Shield Market size to grow by USD 959.91 million from 2022 to 2027 | Stringent regulatory framework drives the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The face shield market is estimated to grow by USD 959.91 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.93%. The face shield market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer face shield market are 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS Plc, and Univet Srl. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Company Offering:

3M Co. - The company offers various face shields such as Metal mesh face shields, W series face shields, V4 series face shields, Nylon mesh face shields, and SecureFit X5000 series.

The company offers various face shields such as Metal mesh face shields, W series face shields, V4 series face shields, Nylon mesh face shields, and SecureFit X5000 series. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - The company offers a face shield named Coverall full and half face shield with light splash protection.

The company offers a face shield named Coverall full and half face shield with light splash protection. Bei BeI Safety Co - The company offers various types of face shield such as B901 nylon face shield, steel face shield B906, B905, B906, and B906N.

The company offers various types of face shield such as B901 nylon face shield, steel face shield B906, B905, B906, and B906N.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the face shield market in the region is mainly attributed to the increase in oil and gas production activities in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. At the same time, other end-user industries, such as manufacturing and construction, portray a sluggish growth rate due to the maturity of the market in the region. The manufacturing industry of face shields in the US is witnessing stagnant growth as several manufacturers are shifting their base to the developing countries in APAC.

. Download sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Stringent regulatory framework

Stringent regulatory framework Key Trend - Use of e-commerce by face shield vendors

- Use of e-commerce by face shield vendors Major Challenges - Need for regular maintenance

Market Segmentation

The healthcare segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is a significant end-user segment in the global face shield market. Although there are strict regulations governing the industry, not all of them restrict the use of face shields. In fact, face shields are widely used in healthcare and are considered essential PPE products. The US government funds about two-thirds of the total healthcare expenditure, which makes treatments and surgeries more accessible and affordable. This is expected to continue in the future, with an increase in public tax-funded healthcare expenditure. As a result, the healthcare industry is projected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the global face shield market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Face Shield Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

