Face shield market size to grow by USD 959.91 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global face shield market size is estimated to increase by USD 959.91 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global face shield market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Face Shield Market 2023-2027

3M Co. - The company offers various face shields such as Metalmesh face shield, W series face shields, V4 series face shields, Nylon mesh face shield, and SecureFit X5000 series.

The company offers various face shields such as Metalmesh face shield, W series face shields, V4 series face shields, Nylon mesh face shield, and SecureFit X5000 series. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - The company offers a face shield named Coverall full and half face shield with light splash protection.

The company offers a face shield named Coverall full and half face shield with light splash protection. CIGWELD Pty Ltd. - The company offers face shields with polycarbonate high impact fully molded visor and impact protection compared to the standard visors.

The company offers face shields with polycarbonate high impact fully molded visor and impact protection compared to the standard visors. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers various industrial face shields such as Uvex Bionic, disposable face shields, Protecto shields, and Dual Crown faceshield.

Vendor landscape –

The global face shield market is fragmented, with the presence of several numerous international and regional players. A few prominent vendors that offer face shields in the market are 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei Bei Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS Plc, and Univet Srl and others.

International vendors have established their presence in various regions owing to their wide range of product offerings, reliability, brand recognition, strong resources, and financial capabilities. They have well-established distribution networks that help them ensure on-time delivery and cater to a large customer base worldwide. However, local vendors are posing stiff competition to international vendors in terms of quality, reliability, and variety. Companies operating in the market compete on the basis of branding, price, quality, and customer support.

Global face shield market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global face shield market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (healthcare, industrial manufacturing, construction, and others) and type (full-face shield and half-face shield).

The healthcare segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is one of the key consumers of PPE products, including face shields. The rising expenditure on the treatment of diseases and physical disorders is increasing the demand for surgeries. By 2024, public tax-funded healthcare expenditure is expected to rise owing to the increasing share of the government in healthcare funding. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global face shield market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global face shield market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is driven by the widespread COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, the increasing investments in various sectors and the improving economy of North America will drive employment in different industries, which will increase the demand for shields in these industries. In addition, stringent regulations and the growing number of workplace accidents will also increase demand for face shields in the region.

Global face shield market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing adoption among different end-user industries to maintain worker health and safety is notably driving the market growth. The demand for PPE equipment, including face shields, is rising among various industries owing to the increasing number of fatal accidents and occupational injuries. To prevent these accidents, stringent regulatory guidelines have been enforced, which mandate employers to provide certified protective gear to their employees. Factors such as the growing awareness and consensus among employers about the financial burden caused due to workers' compensation, medical expenses, and production downtime due to workplace accidents are also increasing demand for face shields. These factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The use of e-commerce by face shield vendors is an emerging trend in the market. This can be attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and the internet. Customers prefer to purchase products online, as they can compare a wide range of products along with detailed product information. Business-to-business (B2B) companies are also adopting e-commerce platforms to increase sales. These platforms enable vendors of PPE to easily target customers spread across regions, which, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The need for regular maintenance is challenging market growth. Employers should ensure timely maintenance and proper storage to extend the life of face shields and maintain hygiene. Moreover, the appropriate type of face shield needs to be purchased depending on the hazard. Furthermore, maintenance instructions should be followed properly. These factors will impede the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this face shield market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the face shield market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the face shield market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the face shield market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of face shield market vendors

Face Shield Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 959.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS Plc, and Univet Srl Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

