Face The Future Foundation Presents Check For $300,000 To UI Health Craniofacial Center

At the Foundation's annual meeting, President Rob Grant presented a check for $300,000 to the center and said, "On behalf of the board of directors, we are delighted to make this gift to help fund center initiatives and continue to increase awareness for children with facial differences. We look forward to an even greater year of fundraising."

Center Director Dr. Mimis Cohen accepted the check and said, "We would like to thank everyone involved who helped raise money for the care and treatment our patients. These funds will greatly benefit our work." Dr. Cohen outlined how the gift will be used. Most funds will benefit direct patient care including coverage of denied insurance claims. Other funds will support the center's innovative 3D Printing Lab, founded by FFF. The lab assists with ongoing and future research projects and is also used for training students and residents.

Other foundation initiatives include the Adrienne L. Green Scholarship and is open to all current and former patients. For more information and to make a donation visit facethefuturefoundation.org

About:

Face the Future Foundation is committed to transforming the lives of Chicago-area children with craniofacial differences by facilitating access to state-of-the-art medical care to support treatment for medical and dental specialists and allied health professionals' services, and by funding related research and education at UI Health Craniofacial Center, which is part of the University of Illinois at Chicago. The Foundation is dedicated to expanding healthcare access to underserved children who suffer from these conditions. It remains steadfast and true in its mission: to help local children build brighter futures. UI Health Craniofacial Center treats more than 5,000 Chicago-area patients annually. No child is turned away for financial reasons.

