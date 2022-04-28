FACE TO FACE EVENTS ARE BACK - BUT DIFFERENT WITH RX

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RX www.rxglobal.com (Reed Exhibitions) experienced first-hand the effect of the pandemic on events, with most face to face meetings cancelled around the world, it was a rocky two years, to say the least. Finally, large-scale events are coming back with renewed energy and enthusiasm and a host of new digital tools to accompany them.

Unsurprisingly, people are thirsty to meet face to face and create human connections. But the events industry is not the same as where it was two years ago.

Throughout the pandemic, RX regularly asked their customers if trade shows would still matter in a post-Covid world. The answer was unanimous: face to face events remain their customers' number one choice for sourcing new solutions and suppliers, generating new business, connecting with new prospects, and learning about what's new ‒ and they are increasingly open to using digital tools to help achieve these objectives.

What does the new generation of events look like?

"The past two years have seen an explosion of digital innovation across events, as we have sought to keep our markets virtually connected and informed, and to explore the potential for digital and data to transform the power of face to face" explained Gaby Appleton, Global Digital Chief Product Officer at RX.

"Now, as our customers rediscover the magic of live events, they can take advantage of proven RX digital tools which make it easier than ever to attend our events, source new product, and suppliers, generate sales, and evaluate and improve their performance," she continues.

In this story, RX takes a look at some of the exciting new digital and data-analysis tools which are taking events to a new level for both exhibitors and visitors post-pandemic.

