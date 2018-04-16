Facebook and Abacode to Lead Panel on Cyber Risk at World Strategic Forum

Abacode is one of the fastest growing full-service cybersecurity firms in North and South America. The company is very unique in that they are solely dedicated to cybersecurity and truly deliver a one-stop-shop offering for businesses of all sizes. Abacode works collaboratively with many outsourced IT providers and consulting firms through a sophisticated partner program. This methodology provides clients the correct governance and separation of duties. Mr. Rasmussen will address primary concerns of private and public companies and how they can take the appropriate steps to meet regulations and organize their cybersecurity initiatives while also lowering costs.

Facebook continues to evolve as it addresses data privacy. Mr. D'Souza will give insight into the companies growing role in information sharing and the cyber risk concerns that face individuals and businesses alike. With 1,300 government and business leaders in attendance, from over 35 countries, this is a must-see event.

Abacode is a cybersecurity firm that provides national and multi-national companies one trusted source for purchasing all of their cybersecurity products and services. The company helps organizations address critical aspects of their cybersecurity strategy such as governance, compliance, cost-controls, and the ongoing effectiveness of enterprise-wide cybersecurity initiatives. Abacode offers a full suite of industry leading products and services such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions, virtual Security Operation Centers as-a-service (vSOC), vulnerability assessments, computer-based cybersecurity awareness training programs for employees, penetration testing, digital forensics, remediation and much more.

