Facebook and Adjust on the Global App Economy: Gaming and Entertainment Top Growth Verticals

Using its own Growth Score, Adjust created a global map to highlight mobile app trends outside big, mature markets — showing app marketers where the highest growth potential can be found.

"Now more than ever, mobile marketers need a roadmap to identify just the right users, in just the right locales, at just the right points in their journey," said Andrey Kazakov, Chief Operations Officer of Adjust. "Adjust's data, coupled with Facebook's insights into user preferences and actions, enables marketers to target and retain their most highest-value users."

Highlights on standout verticals and regions include:

Gaming wins globally: Following on from the findings in Adjust's Mobile App Trends last year, games were the top-ranking vertical. This is largely due to innovative business models like hyper casual , instantly playable games that are designed to engage with simplistic, satisfying mechanics.



last year, games were the top-ranking vertical. This is largely due to innovative business models like , instantly playable games that are designed to engage with simplistic, satisfying mechanics. Latin America dominates gaming, as increased accessibility and growing urban populations spur rapid mobile development. Three of the top-five countries in gaming are in Latin America , with Argentina leading the pack. Vietnam , Brazil , China and Mexico round out the top five.



dominates gaming, as increased accessibility and growing urban populations spur rapid mobile development. Three of the top-five countries in gaming are in , with leading the pack. , , and round out the top five. India is growing the fastest, with ever-increasing mobile penetration. Education is the fastest-growing app vertical, while Entertainment is the one to watch as a highly competitive market in streaming and Over the Top (OTT) media emerges.



is growing the fastest, with ever-increasing mobile penetration. Education is the fastest-growing app vertical, while Entertainment is the one to watch as a highly competitive market in streaming and Over the Top (OTT) media emerges. Entertainment has grown rapidly, and subscriptions are the trend to watch. According to research conducted by Adjust , using Apptopia data, nearly 80 percent of the top 225 apps in the Google Play Store and nearly 50 percent of the top 225 apps in the App Store are subscription-based.



, using Apptopia data, nearly 80 percent of the top 225 apps in the Google Play Store and nearly 50 percent of the top 225 apps in the App Store are subscription-based. Korea and Vietnam top the charts for ecommerce, as the two fastest-growing markets in mobile-first commerce. For Vietnam in particular, apps there have massive room to grow, building in untapped markets with eager consumers. China , Egypt and Colombia are also strong performers in ecommerce.

Equipped with these insights, marketers can architect an effective strategy around markets where they can grow their apps most successfully. More importantly, they can create hyper targeted and personalized customer experiences.

"The mobile app is truly a global business. It's easy to start because of the low barrier to entry, but also easy to fail if you do not understand the markets and users well," said Bryan Wang, Director of Marketing Science, Greater China Region & Gaming at Facebook. "The data and insight in the Mobile App Growth Report can help app advertisers identify their new market entry strategies and enable the winning tactics effectively."

For additional findings, download the full report here , or read more on the Adjust blog here .

Methodology

The Adjust Mobile App Growth Report, supported by Facebook, draws on data from 25,000 apps released on the App and Google Play Stores in 2019 and 2020 combined, across nearly 250 countries and 12 industry verticals to reveal how well the apps have performed. The Growth Score is calculated by dividing the total app installs per month by the number of monthly active users (MAU) for each vertical and country in the Adjust dataset to reveal the rate of growth from installs relative to the MAU base.

*All data comes solely from Adjust's platform, and no Facebook data was utilized in any way for this report.

About Adjust

Adjust is a global app marketing analytics platform committed to ensuring the highest privacy and performance standards. Adjust's solutions include attribution and measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, as well as automation tools. The company's mission is to make mobile marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the more than 50,000 apps working with Adjust.

Contact info

Joshua Grandy

Communications Manager, US

[email protected]

SOURCE Adjust GmbH

Related Links

https://www.adjust.com

