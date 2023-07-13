Facebook and Microsoft Are the Most Impersonated Brands in Phishing Attacks

News provided by

Vade

13 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Vade's Phishing and Malware Report Reveals Phishing Volumes Increased by More Than 54% in H1 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade, a global cybersecurity company that secures human collaboration with a combination of AI and human-powered detection and response, today released its H1 2023 Phishing and Malware Report. The research reveals the top 10 most impersonated brands in phishing in H1 2023 and details phishing and malware trends in the first half of the year. Facebook landed in the No. 1 spot for the most impersonated brand in H1, followed by Microsoft. Rounding out the top 5 are Crédit Agricole, SoftBank and Orange.

Facebook and Microsoft continue their dominance as the most impersonated brands

Facebook and Microsoft's collective dominance as the most spoofed brands continued into H1 2023, with the former accounting for 18% of all phishing URLs and the latter accounting for 15%. While Facebook was the clear leader, Microsoft overtook the social media giant in Q2 after experiencing a 22% QoQ increase in spoofing attempts. Demonstrating just how popular these brands are among hackers, Facebook and Microsoft together accounted for more unique phishing URLs than the next top five brands combined (Crédit Agricole, SoftBank, Orange, PayPal and Apple).

Financial services remains the most impersonated industry

Q2 was a record quarter for Japan-based Softbank, who ended the period as the third most impersonated brand in phishing attacks, accounting for 4591 unique URLs and experiencing a 1500% QoQ increase. At the end of H1, SoftBank ended up in the No. 4 slot behind Facebook, Microsoft and Crédit Agricole. But SoftBank isn't alone – US-based First Citizens Bank experienced a 4000% increase in unique phishing URLs between Q1 (12) and Q2 (502). Last but not least, France-based Crédit Agricole jumped four places to become the third most impersonated brand in H1, with QoQ increases of 170% in Q1 and 61% in Q2, respectively.

It comes as no surprise that the financial services industry remained the most impersonated industry in H1. The sector accounted for more than 33% of all phishing URLs, followed by the social media (22%) and cloud (21%) industries.

Phishing attacks continue to target Microsoft and Google

In addition to Microsoft, Google also made it into the list of the top 10 most impersonated brands in H1, which is unsurprising given the popularity of both of their productivity suites, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. In Q2 alone, Vade uncovered two attacks targeting Microsoft 365 users and two attacks exploiting Google services, including YouTube and Google Translate. Research on these attacks and more can be found on Vade's blog.

Additional highlights from the H1 2023 Phishing and Malware report include:

  • In Q1 and Q2 2023, more financial services brands were among the top 25 most impersonated brands than in any quarter in the past 3 years
  • Malware volumes increased slightly from H2 2022 (111.4 million) to H1 2023 (112.3 million)
  • January saw the highest volume of phishing emails, while February saw the lowest
  • Facebook accounted for 85% of the social media sector's phishing URLs

Read the full H1 2023 Phishing and Malware Report here.

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company that secures human collaboration with a combination of AI and human-powered detection and response. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Vade is a fast-growing, channel-first company with a growing network of MSP and MSSP partners, as well as distribution agreements with leading distributors and aggregators in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1.4 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/.

SOURCE Vade

Also from this source

Vade Announces René Bonvanie as New Executive Board Member

Vade Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.