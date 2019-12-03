Facebook, BBDO, Flight School debut St. Jude Hall of Heroes virtual reality experience to help raise awareness for children battling cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The St. Jude Hall of Heroes features floating islands, each with a unique 60-foot tall statue representing a St. Jude patient. The experience allows viewers to explore the islands, walk up to the statues and hear directly from patients and their families, celebrating the noble stories of real St. Jude patients who fought for their lives against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"The rapid acceleration of VR technology allows for the exciting reimagination of the way we tell stories, connect with communities, raise funds and drive fundamental change," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "For the past 50 years, the modernization of science and research technologies have enabled St. Jude to fund and advance cures for pediatric life-threatening diseases. St. Jude Hall of Heroes is inspired by that spirit of leading edge change and puts the focus on the real heroes among us, our brave St. Jude patients."

The project, spearheaded by Facebook and Oculus from Facebook, was a nearly year-long effort that sought to challenge the creative and technology industries to tackle to use the power of VR and social presence as a force for good in the fight against childhood cancer.

"We've only just begun to explore the creative potential of VR – to share stories, to build worlds, and connect people," said Eric Oldrin, Director of Emerging Platforms at Facebook. "St Jude Hall of Heroes does all three in a celebration of bravery that we hope inspires people to support their cause - but also to continue this uncharted journey of creativity through virtual reality."

St. Jude Hall of Heroes was chosen from a number of ideas considered and reviewed back in June at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity.

"This is a great example of using the immersion of VR to connect with people on a deeper level. Expect your Oculus lenses to flood with tears," said Tom Markham, Executive Creative Director at BBDO New York.

The St. Jude Hall of Heroes not only shares each patient's actual story of perseverance, but also allows viewers to learn about their personal lives and interests with real-life anecdotes, including how playing the guitar helped patient Caleb take his mind off the side effects of chemotherapy and why patient Matthew is known as the "mayor" of St. Jude. A full description of the program is available at stjudehallofheroes.org.

Donations directed toward St. Jude through these efforts will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Giving Tuesday aligns with the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving ® campaign, which is in its 16th year of harnessing the power of the holiday season to raise critical funds to support the treatment and research taking place at St. Jude. A crucial component of the campaign is Giving Tuesday on December 3, 2019 – the first Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To join the fight against childhood cancer this holiday season:

Donate at stjude.org and visit the site to learn more.

and visit the site to learn more. Shop with participating businesses and donate at the register. Visit stjude.org for a complete list of partners.

for a complete list of partners. Follow @StJude on social media and find a photo (or snap a new one) of what you are thankful for. Then post the photo to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook tagging @StJude and #GiveThanks.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

