Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board

"With more than a decade of experience in Silicon Valley, Susan brings significant expertise in innovation, digital media and finance to Air Group," said Brad Tilden, chairman and CEO. "Part of our mission in creating an airline people love is embracing new perspectives and innovative practices from people who are the best in their industry. We welcome Susan to our board."

At Facebook, Li leads the finance function responsible for business operations and financial planning and analysis. Her responsibilities include financial forecasting and reporting, partnering with business executives to drive resource allocation, and delivering the annual financial plan to the board. Li previously worked at Morgan Stanley in New York, Menlo Park, and Hong Kong. At Morgan Stanley she focused on technology IPOs and had extensive bilingual work experience in English and Chinese. Li graduated from Stanford University with degrees in economics and mathematical and computational sciences.

Alaska Air Group has been recognized for its diversity, with women holding 45 percent of the seats on its board of directors. Alaska Air Group directors serve one-year terms.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

