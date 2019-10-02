Facebook, Igloo Named Leaders in Enterprise Social Collaboration by ISG

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook was named a global leader in enterprise social business collaboration solutions in a recent report published by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Social Business Collaboration – Services & Solutions Global Report noted that "Workplace by Facebook has gained significant traction since its initial launch almost three years ago. The familiarity and popularity of the Facebook user interface makes Workplace deployments faster and require little or no training."

"Great organizations focus on their people, not technology," said Karandeep Anand, vice president at Workplace by Facebook. "That's why at Workplace by Facebook, we've been committed to developing a collaboration tool which promotes openness, feedback and diversity in the enterprise to engage employees and drive cultural change."

Being named a leader in the ISG global report "is further evidence that our people-first mission is right, and something we're incredibly proud of," Anand added. "From the frontline to the HQ, our next-generation technology is transforming communication and collaboration inside organizations of all shapes and industries."

Igloo Software also was named a leader in the Enterprise Social Collaboration Solutions quadrant for its "modern outlook toward the traditional intranet," the report noted. A customized version of the report is available on Igloo's website.

Other leaders in ISG's Enterprise Social Collaboration Solutions quadrant were Microsoft and Slack.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Social Business Collaboration study will be the last standalone report in this space to be published by ISG. The firm announced it will be covering Enterprise Social Collaboration services as part of its ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future Report beginning in 2020.

"Enterprise social collaboration increasingly is being seen as an integral part of digital workplace strategy, which includes solutions used for content-centric and team-centric collaboration," said Mrinal Rai, principle analyst at ISG and the author of both reports. "Various digital workplace solution vendors and managed service providers are developing capabilities and offerings to support enterprise social collaboration solutions, so it makes more sense to have the vendor comparison in this space as part of the ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace report."

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Social Business Collaboration Global Report found that enterprises worldwide are embracing social business collaboration technologies and tools to improve the digital dexterity of employees and customers.

Enterprises are looking for social collaboration vendors to modernize their intranets, and to provide artificial intelligence-powered instant messaging and chat services, to enable better collaboration on file and content systems and to offer modern virtual meeting capabilities, the report said.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Social Business Collaboration Global Report evaluated the capabilities of 39 providers across three quadrants: Enterprise Social Collaboration Solutions; Social Media Management Solutions, and Social Media Management - Consulting and Integration.

In addition to Facebook and Igloo, the report named Accenture, Cognizant, Hootsuite, Khoros, Microsoft, Slack, Sprinklr, Sutherland, Tech Mahindra and Zoho Social as leaders in one quadrant each.

