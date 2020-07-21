Facebook Live Q&A: Back-to-School in the Midst of COVID-19 Concerns for the Neuromuscular Disease Community with Dr. Christopher Rosa and Justin Moy on Friday, July 31 at 3pm ET

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Frontline COVID-19 Response continues with a special virtual conversation on Facebook Live featuring Dr. Christopher Rosa, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion Initiatives at the City University of New York, and former MDA Board member, in conversation with Justin Moy, student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, and alumni MDA National Ambassador.

The duo will answer questions and discuss the opening of schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Impact on students and families in the neuromuscular disease community

Best practices for staying safe if in-person classes are required

Maintaining focus, routines and mental health with distance learning

Staying connected with teachers/professors and peers with online classes

Tips for staying involved in the school community while physically separated

Personal care attendants at schools

Preparedness and guidelines on the MDA resource page for COVID-19

Featuring a Q&A open to a global audience including patients and caregivers from families living with neuromuscular diseases, the conversation aims to provide answers and resources families urgently need in these uncertain times, when this community is among the highest risk for COVID-19.

Friday, July 31 at 3-3:30 p.m. ET

https://www.facebook.com/MDAOrg/

MDA will request questions from the community in forthcoming posts on the @MDAorg Facebook page.

** panelists available for interview prior to, or following, Q&A**

Dr. Christopher Rosa , a former long-time Board member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, was appointed Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, for the City University of New York effective July 1st . Interim Vice Chancellor Rosa served as the University's Assistant Dean for Student Affairs for eight years. Prior to serving as Assistant Dean, Dr. Rosa was the Central Office's Director of Student Affairs, where he was responsible for administrative leadership of key student service areas including Student Activities, Mental Health and Wellness Services, International Student and Scholars Services, Veterans Services, Child Care, Women's Centers, and Career Services. This year, he celebrates his 30th year of service to CUNY—first as a student leader, later as a member of its faculty, and in more recent years as an administrative leader. Dr. Rosa also lives with neuromuscular disease.

Justin Moy , a junior at Worcester Polytechnic Institute majoring in bioinformatics and computational biology. Mr. Moy is studying to become a biochemist and go into academic research or work for a pharmaceutical company so he can help find a cure for his disease congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), and other neuromuscular diseases. Justin served as MDA's National Ambassador in 2018-19.

The neuromuscular disease community (including muscular dystrophy, CMD, SMA, Duchenne and related diseases such as ALS (aka Lou Gehrig's disease) – are among the highest risk populations for COVID-19. They are also among the most overlooked. While precautions for cancer patients, older adults and those with conditions that affect respiratory health exist, there is a lack of information specific to people living with neuromuscular diseases and their caregivers. This conversation and Q&A aim to bring those concerns to light with school openings this summer/fall. MDA continues to be on the frontlines serving this community with resources, care, advocacy and research for over 250,000 people in the United States.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association:

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care . As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. Each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible, including virtual summer camp. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19 . For more information, visit mda.org .

