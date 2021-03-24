Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Twilio SMS and Zendesk Sell join ActiveCampaign’s app integration ecosystem

Further, more than 75% of ActiveCampaign's 130,000 customers worldwide are using at least one integration through its marketplace. Unlike all-in-one solutions that either don't have the right functionality to meet most business' needs or provide bulky, unnecessary functionality, ActiveCampaign's vast ecosystem enables businesses of all sizes to leverage the tools they already use as well as add on the right functionality for their organization.

ActiveCampaign has integrations with some of the biggest technology companies, including PayPal, Salesforce, Shopify, Slack, Stripe and WordPress. Some of the new integrations include:

Facebook Messenger - enabling customer support teams to see messages from this channel within the ActiveCampaign inbox and respond faster to customer queries. This is in addition to numerous other Facebook integrations, including the most popular overall, Facebook Custom Audiences.

- enabling customer support teams to see messages from this channel within the ActiveCampaign inbox and respond faster to customer queries. This is in addition to numerous other Facebook integrations, including the most popular overall, Facebook Custom Audiences. Microsoft Dynamics 365 - providing customers who use Microsoft Dynamics to combine their customer relationship management solution with the power of customer experience automation through ActiveCampaign. Functionality includes automatically sending marketing qualified leads to Dynamics, showing marketing engagement on entity pages, triggering automations from Dynamics and much more.

- providing customers who use Microsoft Dynamics to combine their customer relationship management solution with the power of customer experience automation through ActiveCampaign. Functionality includes automatically sending marketing qualified leads to Dynamics, showing marketing engagement on entity pages, triggering automations from Dynamics and much more. Twilio SMS - combining SMS marketing with the power and agility of customer experience automation.

- combining SMS marketing with the power and agility of customer experience automation. Zendesk Sell - supporting the CRM software that is right for certain businesses. This supplements the existing Zendesk Support integration.

The most commonly used integrations are website platforms like WordPress, ecommerce applications like Shopify, social media tools like Facebook, and sales and productivity apps like Salesforce, demonstrating the value of this best-in-breed stack approach. And, the 10 most-used integrations have over 45,000 connections within the ActiveCampaign ecosystem, a nearly 60% increase since September, further cementing the value customers see in the app ecosystem.

This rapid rate of adoption among customers as well as influx in integrations comes on the heels of ActiveCampaign's enhancements to App Studio , a self-serve developer portal that enables developers to build, test, and publish native apps that extend the functionality of ActiveCampaign's CXA platform. In October 2020, ActiveCampaign announced that 85,000 of its customers were using its 320+ integrations. By offering far more integrations into its ecosystem, ActiveCampaign is fulfilling its Customer Success Commitment to provide value, service and trust on an ongoing basis to customers.

"Using the right tools for your business and customers is fundamental to our vision for customer experience automation," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "We are making the tools that growing brands are using more valuable while connecting them to technology that is fueling their success. The fact that more of our customers are using our library of integrations is a testament to the value of this mission."

"We are so glad that we selected ActiveCampaign from day one. With an affordable, user-friendly interface and the ability to seamlessly integrate our tech stack, it's allowed us to grow with ease and to speak to our customers in a way that drives conversions while also letting them know that we care about them," said Brett and Ashley Nobles, founders of Your Income Space .

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 130,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 500+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 75% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 850+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation and CRM on G2.com and is the 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

