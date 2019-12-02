Facebook Portal TV, Plus & Mini Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Facebook Portal Deals Rated by Saver Trends
Check out the top Facebook Portal deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Facebook Portal Plus, TV and Mini video calling device sales
Dec 02, 2019, 04:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Cyber Monday Facebook Portal video chat device deals, featuring savings on hands-free video calling devices from the Facebook Portal line. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Saver Trends.
Best Facebook Portal deals:
- Save up to $50 on Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling Devices - check live prices on the top-rated Facebook Portal and Portal Plus devices at Amazon
- Save $50 on Facebook Portal TV at Amazon - enables video calls with TVs and comes with Amazon Alexa voice controls and Augmented Reality visual effects
- Save $30 on the Facebook Portal Plus at Amazon - featuring 1080p HD video, 15.6" display, Smart Camera AI technology, call encryption and built-in Alexa
- Save $50 on the Facebook Portal mini - at Amazon
- Portal by Facebook available at Walmart - check the latest price on the top-rated Facebook Portal video calling device
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Facebook Portal is a smart display product line that enables remote audio and video communication. Its Portal Mini and Portal TV devices are novel inventions that can convert ordinary televisions to a video calling screen. These AI-powered cameras can also track movement and automatically zoom the caller for convenient and secure viewing.
SOURCE Saver Trends
