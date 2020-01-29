Facebook Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year-over-Year %

Change

Year Ended December 31,

Year-over-Year %

Change In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2019

2018



2019

2018

Revenue:

























Advertising $ 20,736



$ 16,640



25 %

$ 69,655



$ 55,013



27 % Other

346





274



26 %



1,042





825



26 % Total revenue 21,082



16,914



25 %

70,697



55,838



27 % Total costs and expenses 12,224



9,094



34 %

46,711



30,925



51 % Income from operations $ 8,858



$ 7,820



13 %

$ 23,986



$ 24,913



(4) % Operating margin 42 %

46 %







34 %

45 %





Provision for income taxes $ 1,820



$ 1,089



67 %

$ 6,327



$ 3,249



95 % Effective tax rate 20 %

14 %







25 %

13 %





Net income $ 7,349



$ 6,882



7 %

$ 18,485



$ 22,112



(16) % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 2.56



$ 2.38



8 %

$ 6.43



$ 7.57



(15) %

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.66 billion on average for December 2019 , an increase of 9% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 1.66 billion on average for , an increase of 9% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.50 billion as of December 31, 2019 , an increase of 8% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 2.50 billion as of , an increase of 8% year-over-year. Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.26 billion on average for December 2019 , an increase of 11% year-over-year.

– DAP was 2.26 billion on average for , an increase of 11% year-over-year. Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 2.89 billion as of December 31, 2019 , an increase of 9% year-over-year.

– MAP was 2.89 billion as of , an increase of 9% year-over-year. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.24 billion and $15.65 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively.

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were and for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $54.86 billion as of December 31, 2019 .

– Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were as of . Headcount – Headcount was 44,942 as of December 31, 2019 , an increase of 26% year-over-year.

Our Family metrics represent our estimates of the underlying number of unique people using one or more of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp (collectively, our "Family" of products). We define a DAP as a registered and logged-in user of one or more Family products who visited at least one of these products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser on a given day. We define a MAP as a registered and logged-in user of one or more Family products who visited at least one of these products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser in the last 30 days as of the date of measurement.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today. The live webcast of Facebook's earnings conference call can be accessed at investor.fb.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. Facebook uses the investor.fb.com and newsroom.fb.com websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (404) 537-3406 or +1 (855) 859-2056, conference ID 1262637.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held today will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

About Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2019, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is January 29, 2020, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment, net; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both net purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except for per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue $ 21,082



$ 16,914



$ 70,697



$ 55,838



Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue 3,492



2,796



12,770



9,355



Research and development 3,877



2,855



13,600



10,273



Marketing and sales 3,026



2,467



9,876



7,846



General and administrative 1,829



976



10,465



3,451



Total costs and expenses 12,224



9,094



46,711



30,925



Income from operations 8,858



7,820



23,986



24,913



Interest and other income, net 311



151



826



448



Income before provision for income taxes 9,169



7,971



24,812



25,361



Provision for income taxes 1,820



1,089



6,327



3,249



Net income $ 7,349



$ 6,882



$ 18,485



$ 22,112



Less: Net income attributable to participating securities —



—



—



(1)



Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ 7,349



$ 6,882



$ 18,485



$ 22,111



Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:















Basic $ 2.58



$ 2.40



$ 6.48



$ 7.65



Diluted $ 2.56



$ 2.38



$ 6.43



$ 7.57



Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Class A and















Class B common stockholders:















Basic 2,853



2,872



2,854



2,890



Diluted 2,871



2,886



2,876



2,921



Share-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue $ 90



$ 82



$ 377



$ 284



Research and development 931



675



3,488



3,022



Marketing and sales 147



130



569



511



General and administrative 105



84



402



335



Total share-based compensation expense $ 1,273



$ 971



$ 4,836



$ 4,152





FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)







December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,079



$ 10,019





Marketable securities 35,776



31,095





Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $206 and $229 as of December 31, 2019 and













December 31, 2018, respectively 9,518



7,587





Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,852



1,779







Total current assets 66,225



50,480



Property and equipment, net 35,323



24,683



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,460



—



Intangible assets, net 894



1,294



Goodwill 18,715



18,301



Other assets 2,759



2,576



Total assets $ 133,376



$ 97,334

















Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 1,363



$ 820





Partners payable 886



541





Operating lease liabilities, current 800



—





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,735



5,509





Deferred revenue and deposits 269



147







Total current liabilities 15,053



7,017



Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,524



—



Other liabilities 7,745



6,190







Total liabilities 32,322



13,207



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:









Common stock and additional paid-in capital 45,851



42,906





Accumulated other comprehensive loss (489)



(760)





Retained earnings 55,692



41,981







Total stockholders' equity 101,054



84,127



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 133,376



$ 97,334





FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 7,349



$ 6,882



$ 18,485



$ 22,112

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,468



1,225



5,741



4,315

Share-based compensation 1,273



971



4,836



4,152

Deferred income taxes (395)



201



(37)



286

Other (6)



(19)



39



(64)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,697)



(1,564)



(1,961)



(1,892)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 577



198



47



(690)

Other assets (26)



(60)



41



(159)

Accounts payable 112



133



113



221

Partners payable 289



41



348



157

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 861



378



7,300



1,417

Deferred revenue and deposits 41



33



123



53

Other liabilities (763)



(735)



1,239



(634)

Net cash provided by operating activities 9,083



7,684



36,314



29,274

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment, net (4,100)



(4,366)



(15,102)



(13,915)

Purchases of marketable securities (4,758)



(1,997)



(23,910)



(14,656)

Sales of marketable securities 2,163



1,254



9,565



12,358

Maturities of marketable securities 3,104



1,381



10,152



4,772

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible





















assets (445)



—



(508)



(137)

Other investing activities, net —



(21)



(61)



(25)

Net cash used in investing activities (4,036)



(3,749)



(19,864)



(11,603)

Cash flows from financing activities













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (627)



(545)



(2,337)



(3,208)

Repurchases of Class A common stock (1,296)



(3,500)



(4,202)



(12,879)

Principal payments on finance leases (141)



—



(552)



—

Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities 37



500



(223)



500

Other financing activities, net 2



4



15



15

Net cash used in financing activities (2,025)



(3,541)



(7,299)



(15,572)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 177



(14)



4



(179)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,199



380



9,155



1,920

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 16,080



9,744



10,124



8,204

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 19,279



$ 10,124



$ 19,279



$ 10,124

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed













consolidated balance sheets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,079



$ 10,019



$ 19,079



$ 10,019

Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 8



10



8



10

Restricted cash, included in other assets 192



95



192



95

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 19,279



$ 10,124



$ 19,279



$ 10,124



FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Supplemental cash flow data













Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 2,654



$ 1,034



$ 5,182



$ 3,762

Non-cash investing activities:













Net change in prepaids and liabilities related to property and equipment $ (94)



$ 306



$ (153)



$ 918

Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,887



$ 1,955



$ 1,887



$ 1,955



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentages)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP revenue $ 21,082



$ 16,914



$ 70,697



$ 55,838



Foreign exchange effect on 2019 revenue using 2018 rates 295







1,669







Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 21,377







$ 72,366







GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 25 %





27 %





Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 26 %





30 %





GAAP advertising revenue $ 20,736



$ 16,640



$ 69,655



$ 55,013



Foreign exchange effect on 2019 advertising revenue using 2018 rates 294







1,664







Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 21,030







$ 71,319







GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 25 %





27 %





Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year



















change % 26 %





30 %























Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,083



$ 7,684



$ 36,314



$ 29,274



Purchases of property and equipment, net (4,100)



(4,366)



(15,102)



(13,915)



Principal payments on finance leases (141)



—



(552)



—



Free cash flow $ 4,842



$ 3,318



$ 20,660



$ 15,359





