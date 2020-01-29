Facebook Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Facebook

Jan 29, 2020, 16:05 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year-over-Year %
Change

Year Ended December 31,

Year-over-Year %
Change

In millions, except percentages and per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:












Advertising

$

20,736

$

16,640

25

%

$

69,655

$

55,013

27

%

Other

346


274

26

%

1,042


825

26

%

Total revenue

21,082

16,914

25

%

70,697

55,838

27

%

Total costs and expenses

12,224

9,094

34

%

46,711

30,925

51

%

Income from operations

$

8,858

$

7,820

13

%

$

23,986

$

24,913

(4)

%

Operating margin

42

%

46

%



34

%

45

%


Provision for income taxes

$

1,820

$

1,089

67

%

$

6,327

$

3,249

95

%

Effective tax rate

20

%

14

%



25

%

13

%


Net income

$

7,349

$

6,882

7

%

$

18,485

$

22,112

(16)

%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

$

2.56

$

2.38

8

%

$

6.43

$

7.57

(15)

%

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

  • Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.66 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
  • Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.50 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 8% year-over-year.
  • Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.26 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 11% year-over-year.
  • Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 2.89 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
  • Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.24 billion and $15.65 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, respectively.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $54.86 billion as of December 31, 2019.
  • Headcount – Headcount was 44,942 as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

Our Family metrics represent our estimates of the underlying number of unique people using one or more of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp (collectively, our "Family" of products). We define a DAP as a registered and logged-in user of one or more Family products who visited at least one of these products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser on a given day. We define a MAP as a registered and logged-in user of one or more Family products who visited at least one of these products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser in the last 30 days as of the date of measurement.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today. The live webcast of Facebook's earnings conference call can be accessed at investor.fb.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. Facebook uses the investor.fb.com and newsroom.fb.com websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (404) 537-3406 or +1 (855) 859-2056, conference ID 1262637.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held today will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

About Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Contacts

Investors:
Deborah Crawford
investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
press@fb.com / newsroom.fb.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2019, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is January 29, 2020, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment, net; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both net purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except for per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

$

21,082

$

16,914

$

70,697

$

55,838

Costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue

3,492

2,796

12,770

9,355

Research and development

3,877

2,855

13,600

10,273

Marketing and sales

3,026

2,467

9,876

7,846

General and administrative

1,829

976

10,465

3,451

Total costs and expenses

12,224

9,094

46,711

30,925

Income from operations

8,858

7,820

23,986

24,913

Interest and other income, net

311

151

826

448

Income before provision for income taxes

9,169

7,971

24,812

25,361

Provision for income taxes

1,820

1,089

6,327

3,249

Net income

$

7,349

$

6,882

$

18,485

$

22,112

Less: Net income attributable to participating securities







(1)

Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders

$

7,349

$

6,882

$

18,485

$

22,111

Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:







Basic

$

2.58

$

2.40

$

6.48

$

7.65

Diluted

$

2.56

$

2.38

$

6.43

$

7.57

Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Class A and









Class B common stockholders:







Basic

2,853

2,872

2,854

2,890

Diluted

2,871

2,886

2,876

2,921

Share-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue

$

90

$

82

$

377

$

284

Research and development

931

675

3,488

3,022

Marketing and sales

147

130

569

511

General and administrative

105

84

402

335

Total share-based compensation expense

$

1,273

$

971

$

4,836

$

4,152

FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Assets



Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,079

$

10,019


Marketable securities

35,776

31,095


Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $206 and $229 as of December 31, 2019 and








December 31, 2018, respectively

9,518

7,587


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,852

1,779



Total current assets

66,225

50,480

Property and equipment, net

35,323

24,683

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

9,460



Intangible assets, net

894

1,294

Goodwill

18,715

18,301

Other assets

2,759

2,576

Total assets

$

133,376

$

97,334








Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

1,363

$

820


Partners payable

886

541


Operating lease liabilities, current

800




Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

11,735

5,509


Deferred revenue and deposits

269

147



Total current liabilities

15,053

7,017

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

9,524



Other liabilities

7,745

6,190



Total liabilities

32,322

13,207

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:




Common stock and additional paid-in capital

45,851

42,906


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(489)

(760)


Retained earnings

55,692

41,981



Total stockholders' equity

101,054

84,127

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

133,376

$

97,334

FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$

7,349

$

6,882

$

18,485

$

22,112

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






   Depreciation and amortization

1,468

1,225

5,741

4,315

   Share-based compensation

1,273

971

4,836

4,152

   Deferred income taxes

(395)

201

(37)

286

   Other

(6)

(19)

39

(64)

Changes in assets and liabilities:






   Accounts receivable

(1,697)

(1,564)

(1,961)

(1,892)

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

577

198

47

(690)

   Other assets

(26)

(60)

41

(159)

   Accounts payable

112

133

113

221

   Partners payable

289

41

348

157

   Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

861

378

7,300

1,417

   Deferred revenue and deposits

41

33

123

53

   Other liabilities

(763)

(735)

1,239

(634)

Net cash provided by operating activities

9,083

7,684

36,314

29,274

Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of property and equipment, net

(4,100)

(4,366)

(15,102)

(13,915)

Purchases of marketable securities

(4,758)

(1,997)

(23,910)

(14,656)

Sales of marketable securities

2,163

1,254

9,565

12,358

Maturities of marketable securities

3,104

1,381

10,152

4,772

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible












assets

(445)



(508)

(137)

Other investing activities, net



(21)

(61)

(25)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,036)

(3,749)

(19,864)

(11,603)

Cash flows from financing activities






Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(627)

(545)

(2,337)

(3,208)

Repurchases of Class A common stock

(1,296)

(3,500)

(4,202)

(12,879)

Principal payments on finance leases

(141)



(552)


Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities

37

500

(223)

500

Other financing activities, net

2

4

15

15

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,025)

(3,541)

(7,299)

(15,572)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

177

(14)

4

(179)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

3,199

380

9,155

1,920

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

16,080

9,744

10,124

8,204

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$

19,279

$

10,124

$

19,279

$

10,124








Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed








consolidated balance sheets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,079

$

10,019

$

19,079

$

10,019

Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

8

10

8

10

Restricted cash, included in other assets

192

95

192

95

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

19,279

$

10,124

$

19,279

$

10,124

FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Supplemental cash flow data






Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

2,654

$

1,034

$

5,182

$

3,762

Non-cash investing activities:






Net change in prepaids and liabilities related to property and equipment

$

(94)

$

306

$

(153)

$

918

Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,887

$

1,955

$

1,887

$

1,955

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP revenue

$

21,082

$

16,914

$

70,697

$

55,838

Foreign exchange effect on 2019 revenue using 2018 rates

295



1,669



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$

21,377



$

72,366



GAAP revenue year-over-year change %

25

%


27

%


Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change %

26

%


30

%


GAAP advertising revenue

$

20,736

$

16,640

$

69,655

$

55,013

Foreign exchange effect on 2019 advertising revenue using 2018 rates

294



1,664



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$

21,030



$

71,319



GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change %

25

%


27

%


Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year











change %

26

%


30

%











Net cash provided by operating activities

$

9,083

$

7,684

$

36,314

$

29,274

Purchases of property and equipment, net

(4,100)

(4,366)

(15,102)

(13,915)

Principal payments on finance leases

(141)



(552)



Free cash flow

$

4,842

$

3,318

$

20,660

$

15,359

SOURCE Facebook

