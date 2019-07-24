Facebook Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We had a strong quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We are investing in building stronger privacy protections for everyone and on delivering new experiences for the people who use our services."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Year-over-Year % In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2019*

2018

Change Revenue:









Advertising $ 16,624



$ 13,038



28 % Payments and other fees 262



193



36 % Total revenue 16,886



13,231



28 % Total costs and expenses 12,260



7,368



66 % Income from operations $ 4,626



$ 5,863



(21) % Operating margin 27 %

44 %



Provision for income taxes $ 2,216









Effective tax rate 46 %







Net income $ 2,616



$ 5,106



(49) % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.91



$ 1.74



(48) %



*Includes an additional $2.0 billion legal expense related to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) settlement and a $1.1 billion income tax expense due to the developments in Altera Corp. v. Commissioner, as discussed below. As the FTC expense is not expected to be tax-deductible, it had no effect on our provision for income taxes. Excluding these expenses, our operating margin would have been 12 percentage points higher, our effective tax rate would have been 30 percentage points lower and our diluted EPS would have been $1.08 higher.

Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.59 billion on average for June 2019 , an increase of 8% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 1.59 billion on average for , an increase of 8% year-over-year. Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.41 billion as of June 30, 2019 , an increase of 8% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 2.41 billion as of , an increase of 8% year-over-year. Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 94% of advertising revenue for the second quarter of 2019, up from approximately 91% of advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

– Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 94% of advertising revenue for the second quarter of 2019, up from approximately 91% of advertising revenue in the second quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $3.78 billion for the second quarter of 2019.

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were for the second quarter of 2019. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $48.60 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

– Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Headcount – Headcount was 39,651 as of June 30, 2019 , an increase of 31% year-over-year.

In addition, we estimate that more than 2.1 billion people now use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger (our "Family" of services) every day on average, and more than 2.7 billion people use at least one of our Family of services each month.

In July 2019, we entered into a settlement and modified consent order to resolve the inquiry of the FTC into our platform and user data practices. Among other matters, our settlement with the FTC requires us to pay a penalty of $5.0 billion and to significantly enhance our practices and processes for privacy compliance and oversight. In particular, we have agreed to implement a comprehensive expansion of our privacy program, including substantial management and board of directors oversight, stringent operational requirements and reporting obligations, and a process to regularly certify our compliance with the privacy program to the FTC. In the second quarter of 2019, we recorded an additional $2.0 billion accrual in connection with our settlement with the FTC, which is included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities on our condensed consolidated balance sheet.

On June 7, 2019, a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an opinion in Altera Corp. v. Commissioner which reversed a United States Tax Court decision regarding the treatment of share-based compensation expense in a cost sharing arrangement and resulted in a cumulative income tax expense of $1.11 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Other Matters

The online technology industry and our company have received increased regulatory scrutiny in the past quarter. In June 2019, we were informed by the FTC that it had opened an antitrust investigation of our company. In addition, in July 2019, the Department of Justice announced that it will begin an antitrust review of market-leading online platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 25, 2019, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is July 24, 2019, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment, net; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both net purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except for per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019*

2018

2019*

2018

Revenue $ 16,886



$ 13,231



$ 31,963



$ 25,197



Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue 3,307



2,214



6,123



4,141



Research and development 3,315



2,523



6,175



4,761



Marketing and sales 2,414



1,855



4,434



3,450



General and administrative 3,224



776



7,288



1,532



Total costs and expenses 12,260



7,368



24,020



13,884



Income from operations 4,626



5,863



7,943



11,313



Interest and other income, net 206



5



371



165



Income before provision for income taxes 4,832



5,868



8,314



11,478



Provision for income taxes 2,216



762



3,269



1,385



Net income $ 2,616



$ 5,106



$ 5,045



$ 10,093



Less: Net income attributable to participating securities —



—



—



1



Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ 2,616



$ 5,106



$ 5,045



$ 10,092



Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:















Basic $ 0.92



$ 1.76



$ 1.77



$ 3.48



Diluted $ 0.91



$ 1.74



$ 1.76



$ 3.43



Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Class A and















Class B common stockholders:















Basic 2,855



2,895



2,855



2,900



Diluted 2,875



2,930



2,873



2,939



Share-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue $ 109



$ 74



$ 196



$ 130



Research and development 927



881



1,650



1,599



Marketing and sales 160



139



273



248



General and administrative 107



92



194



164



Total share-based compensation expense $ 1,303



$ 1,186



$ 2,313



$ 2,141







*Includes $2.0 billion and $5.0 billion of legal expenses accrued within general and administrative expense related to the FTC settlement in the second quarter and the first six months of 2019, respectively, and $1.1 billion of cumulative income tax expense related to the Altera matter.

FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)







June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,877



$ 10,019





Marketable securities 34,719



31,095





Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $295 and $229 as of June 30, 2019 and













December 31, 2018, respectively 7,513



7,587





Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,852



1,779







Total current assets 57,961



50,480



Property and equipment, net 29,999



24,683



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,272



—



Intangible assets, net 994



1,294



Goodwill 18,334



18,301



Other assets 2,446



2,576



Total assets $ 117,006



$ 97,334

















Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 655



$ 820





Partners payable 560



541





Operating lease liabilities, current 688



—





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,878



5,509





Deferred revenue and deposits 198



147







Total current liabilities 12,979



7,017



Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,122



—



Other liabilities 8,143



6,190







Total liabilities 28,244



13,207



Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:









Common stock and additional paid-in capital 44,277



42,906





Accumulated other comprehensive loss (483)



(760)





Retained earnings 44,968



41,981







Total stockholders' equity 88,762



84,127



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 117,006



$ 97,334





FACEBOOK, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 2,616



$ 5,106



$ 5,045



$ 10,093



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 1,502



1,034



2,857



1,983



Share-based compensation 1,303



1,186



2,313



2,141



Deferred income taxes 1



101



184



54



Other 9



10



14



18



Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable (1,006)



(627)



64



161



Prepaid expenses and other current assets (252)



(535)



(168)



(898)



Other assets 24



(77)



65



(59)



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net (521)



—



(1,711)



—



Accounts payable 8



49



(87)



50



Partners payable 20



51



20



53



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,827



(17)



5,982



690



Deferred revenue and deposits 55



—



51



(4)



Operating lease liabilities, non-current 556



—



1,638



—



Other liabilities 1,473



18



1,657



(124)



Net cash provided by operating activities 8,615



6,299



17,924



14,158



Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment, net (3,633)



(3,459)



(7,470)



(6,272)



Purchases of marketable securities (5,152)



(4,261)



(11,755)



(8,283)



Sales of marketable securities 2,944



4,282



4,456



8,612



Maturities of marketable securities 1,895



1,071



4,105



2,338



Other investing activities, net (64)



(16)



(114)



(66)



Net cash used in investing activities (4,010)



(2,383)



(10,778)



(3,671)



Cash flows from financing activities















Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (606)



(927)



(1,119)



(1,758)



Repurchases of Class A common stock (1,144)



(3,349)



(1,758)



(5,123)



Principal payments on finance leases (142)



—



(267)



—



Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities 58



—



(119)



—



Other financing activities, net 4



4



9



7



Net cash used in financing activities (1,830)



(4,272)



(3,254)



(6,874)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 26



(186)



(18)



(149)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,801



(542)



3,874



3,464



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 11,197



12,210



10,124



8,204



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 13,998



$ 11,668



$ 13,998



$ 11,668





















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed















consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,877



$ 11,552



$ 13,877



$ 11,552



Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 9



11



9



11



Restricted cash, included in other assets 112



105



112



105



Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 13,998



$ 11,668



$ 13,998



$ 11,668





FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Supplemental cash flow data













Cash paid during the period for:













Interest $ 3



$ —



$ 6



$ —

Income taxes, net $ 1,014



$ 1,545



$ 1,696



$ 2,281

Non-cash investing activities:













Net change in prepaids and liabilities related to property and equipment $ 111



$ (198)



$ (203)



$ 231

Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,667



$ 1,146



$ 1,667



$ 1,146



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP revenue $ 16,886



$ 13,231



$ 31,963



$ 25,197

Foreign exchange effect on 2019 revenue using 2018 rates 574







1,077





Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 17,460







$ 33,040





GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 28 %





27 %



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 32 %





31 %



GAAP advertising revenue $ 16,624



$ 13,038



$ 31,536



$ 24,833

Foreign exchange effect on 2019 advertising revenue using 2018 rates 572







1,075





Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 17,196







$ 32,611





GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 28 %





27 %



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 32 %





31 %



















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,615



$ 6,299



$ 17,924



$ 14,158

Purchases of property and equipment, net (3,633)



(3,459)



(7,470)



(6,272)

Principal payments on finance leases (142)



—



(267)



—

Free cash flow $ 4,840



$ 2,840



$ 10,187



$ 7,886



