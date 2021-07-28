Facebook Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We had a strong quarter as we continue to help businesses grow and people stay connected," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "I'm excited to see our major initiatives around creators and community, commerce, and building the next computing platform coming together to start to bring the vision of the metaverse to life."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Year-over-Year %

Change In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2021

2020

Revenue:









Advertising $ 28,580

$ 18,321

56% Other 497

366

36% Total revenue 29,077

18,687

56% Total costs and expenses 16,710

12,724

31% Income from operations $ 12,367

$ 5,963

107% Operating margin 43%

32%



Provision for income taxes $ 2,119

$ 953

122% Effective tax rate 17%

16%



Net income $ 10,394

$ 5,178

101% Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 3.61

$ 1.80

101%

Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.91 billion on average for June 2021 , an increase of 7% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 1.91 billion on average for , an increase of 7% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.90 billion as of June 30, 2021 , an increase of 7% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 2.90 billion as of , an increase of 7% year-over-year. Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.76 billion on average for June 2021 , an increase of 12% year-over-year.

– DAP was 2.76 billion on average for , an increase of 12% year-over-year. Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.51 billion as of June 30, 2021 , an increase of 12% year-over-year.

– MAP was 3.51 billion as of , an increase of 12% year-over-year. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.74 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were for the second quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $64.08 billion as of June 30, 2021 .

– Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were as of . Headcount – Headcount was 63,404 as of June 30, 2021 , an increase of 21% year-over-year.

CFO Outlook Commentary

Advertising revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 was driven by a 47% year-over-year increase in the average price per ad and a 6% increase in the number of ads delivered. Similar to the second quarter, we expect that advertising revenue growth will be driven primarily by year-over-year advertising price increases during the rest of 2021.

In the third and fourth quarters of 2021, we expect year-over-year total revenue growth rates to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis as we lap periods of increasingly strong growth. When viewing growth on a two-year basis to exclude the impacts from lapping the COVID-19 recovery, we expect year-over-two-year total revenue growth to decelerate modestly in the second half of 2021 compared to the second quarter growth rate.

We continue to expect increased ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates, which we expect to have a greater impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. This is factored into our outlook.

As noted in recent earnings calls, we continue to monitor developments regarding the viability of transatlantic data transfers and their potential impact on our European operations.

We expect 2021 total expenses to be in the range of $70-73 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. The year-over-year growth in expenses is driven primarily by investments in technical and product talent, infrastructure, and consumer hardware-related costs. Our expense outlook reflects our commitment to invest ahead of the compelling long-term growth opportunities we see across our product portfolio.

We expect 2021 capital expenditures to be in the range of $19-21 billion, unchanged from our prior estimate. Our capital expenditures are driven primarily by our investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities.

We expect our full-year 2021 tax rate to be in the high-teens.

About Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 29,077



$ 18,687



$ 55,248



$ 36,423

Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 5,399



3,829



10,530



7,288

Research and development 6,096



4,462



11,293



8,477

Marketing and sales 3,259



2,840



6,102



5,627

General and administrative 1,956



1,593



3,578



3,175

Total costs and expenses 16,710



12,724



31,503



24,567

Income from operations 12,367



5,963



23,745



11,856

Interest and other income, net 146



168



271



136

Income before provision for income taxes 12,513



6,131



24,016



11,992

Provision for income taxes 2,119



953



4,124



1,911

Net income $ 10,394



$ 5,178



$ 19,892



$ 10,081

Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.67



$ 1.82



$ 7.00



$ 3.54

Diluted $ 3.61



$ 1.80



$ 6.90



$ 3.51

Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to













Class A and Class B common stockholders:













Basic 2,834



2,850



2,841



2,851

Diluted 2,877



2,879



2,881



2,876

Share-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue $ 163



$ 117



$ 281



$ 211

Research and development 1,967



1,261



3,376



2,260

Marketing and sales 239



187



413



336

General and administrative 179



130



309



223

Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,548



$ 1,695



$ 4,379



$ 3,030









FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,186



$ 17,576



Marketable securities 47,894



44,378



Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $108 and $114 as of June 30, 2021











and December 31, 2020, respectively 11,698



11,335



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,919



2,381





Total current assets 80,697



75,670

Equity investments 6,393



6,234

Property and equipment, net 50,909



45,633

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,525



9,348

Intangible assets, net 514



623

Goodwill 19,219



19,050

Other assets 2,352



2,758

Total assets $ 170,609



$ 159,316













Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 973



$ 1,331



Partners payable 949



1,093



Operating lease liabilities, current 1,051



1,023



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,510



11,152



Deferred revenue and deposits 391



382





Total current liabilities 14,874



14,981

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,956



9,631

Other liabilities 6,552



6,414





Total liabilities 32,382



31,026

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital 52,845



50,018



Accumulated other comprehensive income 285



927



Retained earnings 85,097



77,345





Total stockholders' equity 138,227



128,290

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 170,609



$ 159,316









FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 10,394



$ 5,178



$ 19,892



$ 10,081

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,985



1,704



3,958



3,301

Share-based compensation 2,548



1,695



4,379



3,030

Deferred income taxes 229



214



647



690

Other (21)



43



(88)



49

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,366)



(122)



(517)



1,924

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,852)



(325)



(2,313)



(353)

Other assets (185)



3



(195)



(15)

Accounts payable 116



(56)



(134)



(100)

Partners payable (61)



11



(133)



(158)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,482



(3,995)



(200)



(3,016)

Deferred revenue and deposits 3



15



9



(1)

Other liabilities (26)



(487)



184



(554)

Net cash provided by operating activities 13,246



3,878



25,489



14,878

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (4,612)



(3,255)



(8,884)



(6,813)

Purchases of marketable securities (10,297)



(6,179)



(16,528)



(14,063)

Sales of marketable securities 4,687



2,617



6,337



5,381

Maturities of marketable securities 2,347



3,224



6,327



7,868

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible assets (259)



(339)



(259)



(372)

Other investing activities (61)



(245)



(62)



(288)

Net cash used in investing activities (8,195)



(4,177)



(13,069)



(8,287)

Cash flows from financing activities













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,354)



(753)



(2,432)



(1,444)

Repurchases of Class A common stock (7,079)



(1,369)



(11,018)



(2,618)

Principal payments on finance leases (123)



(109)



(274)



(209)

Net change in overdraft in cash pooling entities 53



63



3



(17)

Other financing activities (45)



16



(13)



114

Net cash used in financing activities (8,548)



(2,152)



(13,734)



(4,174)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 117



93



(129)



(127)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,380)



(2,358)



(1,443)



2,290

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 19,891



23,927



17,954



19,279

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 16,511



$ 21,569



$ 16,511



$ 21,569

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the













condensed consolidated balance sheets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,186



$ 21,045



$ 16,186



$ 21,045

Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 201



308



201



308

Restricted cash, included in other assets 124



216



124



216

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 16,511



$ 21,569



$ 16,511



$ 21,569









FACEBOOK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Supplemental cash flow data













Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,387



$ 1,041



$ 6,294



$ 1,250

Non-cash investing and financing activities:













Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses





























and other current liabilities $ 2,249



$ 1,592



$ 2,249



$ 1,592

Acquisition of businesses and other investments in accrued expenses





























and other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 73



$ 316



$ 73



$ 316

Other current assets through financing arrangements in accrued expenses





























and other current liabilities $ 381



$ —



$ 381



$ —

Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other





























current liabilities $ 310



$ 46



$ 310



$ 46









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 GAAP revenue $ 29,077

$ 18,687

$ 55,248

$ 36,423 Foreign exchange effect on 2021 revenue using 2020 rates (982)





(1,688)



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 28,095





$ 53,560



GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 56%





52%



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 50%





47%



GAAP advertising revenue $ 28,580

$ 18,321

$ 54,018

$ 35,760 Foreign exchange effect on 2021 advertising revenue using 2020 rates (975)





(1,670)



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 27,605





$ 52,348



GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 56%





51%



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 51%





46%



















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,246

$ 3,878

$ 25,489

$ 14,878 Purchases of property and equipment (4,612)

(3,255)

(8,884)

(6,813) Principal payments on finance leases (123)

(109)

(274)

(209) Free cash flow(1) $ 8,511

$ 514

$ 16,331

$ 7,856





(1) Free cash flow in the second quarter and the first six months of 2020 reflects the $5.0 billion FTC settlement that was paid in April 2020.

