Facebook Reschedules Release of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that it has changed the date it will release the company's second quarter 2020 financial results and hold its conference call due to a scheduling conflict. Facebook will release its financial results after market close on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will hold its conference call at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET on that day. Facebook's founder and CEO is scheduled to provide testimony before The House Judiciary Committee on July 29, 2020.

The live webcast of the call will be accessible on Facebook's Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 404.537.3406 or 855.859.2056, Conference ID: 3783991.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on July 30, 2020 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

