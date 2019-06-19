Facebook Storyteller Awards at Cannes: Smartly.io Wins 1st Place in Two Categories

CANNES, France, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartly.io, a leading creative and paid social automation platform, was named a winner of two Facebook Storyteller Awards which were announced at the Facebook Beach during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Facebook Storyteller Awards celebrate the best execution of creative ideas for the mobile-first Stories format.

The Smartly.io award wins include a campaign from beauty giant, Sephora (Southeast Asia), which took home the prize for "Best in Retail," and a campaign from industry-leading travel app, Hopper, which won "Best in Travel."

The Smartly.io Creative Studio collaborated with both customers to design and run vertical creative crafted using Smartly.io's bespoke creative video automation technology. The solution allows for brands to templatize their video creative for multiple formats, including Stories, and automate variations by pulling dynamic information, like products and prices, directly from the advertiser's offering. The technology offers unparalleled personalization to drive performance without sacrificing brand integrity or design quality.

"As our trailblazing customers, Hopper and Sephora, have demonstrated, the future of creative production is inspired by data, fueled by automation, and finessed by craft. With personalized creative, brands can connect to their audiences in a meaningful way to drive results as well as brand value," said Jose Sánchez, Head of Creative Studio at Smartly.io.

Sephora had over 8500 products to promote for their private, members-only sale. The Smartly.io Creative Studio crafted the ultimate Stories ad by combining templatized, on-brand animation with dynamic product content to create over 40 videos automatically.

Hopper's winning creative combined creative video automation with on-brand Stories designs to show real deals on real flights. The Smartly.io technology allowed Hopper to target and personalize Stories ads for specific cities while creating a sense of urgency with unbeatable flights prices.

