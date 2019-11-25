Facebook Visionary And 4-H Alum Wants Access To STEM For All Youth And Commits $1M Investment To Support 4-H

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National 4-H Council and notable 4-H alum, Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth, announce a one-million-dollar donation to support 4-H in bringing access to hands-on science, technology, and math (STEM) learning opportunities to youth across the country. Boz, who serves as vice president of augmented and virtual reality at Facebook, credits 4-H with driving his passion for science and technology when he was young. Now he and his wife April, also a 4-H alum, are paying it forward and inviting the public to help him inspire a whole new generation of STEM enthusiasts.

For as long as he can remember, Boz has had a passion for science and technology. As a member of the El Sereno 4-H club in California, he not only raised sheep and pigs but also learned to code when he was 10. He later co-founded the California 4-H Technology Corps and helped start several other technology teams in other states.

"Most people don't associate 4-H with STEM learning, but it shaped my future career in technology," said Boz. "Project work with plants and animals immersed me in biology and forced me to use critical thinking skills, but that only scratches the surface. As I look back at my personal 4-H experience, whether I was coding or speaking in public, I was doing things I loved while building the social and leadership skills that still serve me in my professional career today."

During this season of giving, Boz will match all gifts totaling up to one million dollars to give more youth the same life changing opportunities that he experienced.

"In 4-H, we provide young people opportunities to develop skills and get hands-on experiences in everything from coding, to robotics, and agricultural science, bringing them a whole new perspective on possibilities for their futures," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "We are grateful for leaders like Boz who know the power of 4-H and provide opportunities for young people today to follow in their footsteps."

SOURCE National 4-H Council

