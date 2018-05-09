FaceCake Releases First Augmented Reality Shopping App for Jewelry

Dangle features a curated set of statement earrings from the hottest brands, with gemstones and metals that shine and sparkle in stunning, photorealistic detail, mimicking real world movement with the first 3D real time physics for retail products in mobile. Dangle users can also Try-On celebrity red carpet styles and receive recommendations with FaceCake's Visual Search to "Get the Look for Less," allowing shoppers to purchase similar earrings.



"With Dangle people can shop for earrings easily and with confidence, virtually trying them on to see how the actual size of the latest styles look on them, not just on a model or in a product image," says FaceCake founder and CEO Linda Smith. "This delivers the personalization shoppers are looking for."



Dangle features:

Ability to virtually Try-On jewelry in an Augmented Reality environment

Lifelike movement and relative sizing for accurate and personalized shopping experience

Discover new products with Dangle's curated Jewelry Box

Try-On celebrity earring styles from the red carpet and "Get the Look" for less

Social shopping - share with friends or buy favorites with built-in purchase option

Omni-channel availability

Watch the Dangle video: http://videos.facecake.com/FaceCake.DanglePressReleaseShort/



Download the app: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dangle-ar/id990901297?mt=8



About FaceCake

FaceCake Marketing Technologies, Inc., creator of Swivel®, Swivel® Close-Up, CAKE AR™, ShadeScout®, GlamScout™, and more, is a leader in augmented retail with a personalized targeted marketing platform. Combining patented technologies with intuitive user interfaces, FaceCake's innovations in Try-On allow consumers to virtually try products on their own images in real time, while instantly providing relevant product recommendations for superior personalization. With billions of product Try-Ons, FaceCake is expert at eliminating traditional shopping barriers. FaceCake's shopping platform is cross-device compatible, making it accessible from anywhere. The privately held company is based in Calabasas, CA.





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facecake-releases-first-augmented-reality-shopping-app-for-jewelry-300645408.html

SOURCE FaceCake Marketing Technologies, Inc.