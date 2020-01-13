FaceCake Showcases Its AI/AR Shopping Platform with Extended Analytics for Retail at NRF 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceCake, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence for shopping innovator, is featuring a custom AR Mirror kiosk to showcase its platform that provides unique shopper and product analytics for retailers and brands at NRF 2020 Vision: Retail's Big Show from January 12-14, 2020 at the Javits Center in New York, NY in the RetailNext booth #4373.

FaceCake's award-winning AI-driven AR platform enables realistic virtual product Try-On and interaction from anywhere, whether in- store, online, or mobile, while creating extensive consumer and product data. Automated and scalable, FaceCake's analytics-driven shopping platform provides a personalized AR experience for shoppers, the foundation for unique-to-consumer promotions and recommendations. In the RetailNext booth, FaceCake highlights its platform on a custom touchscreen AR Mirror specifically designed for brick and mortar stores. Featuring Kendra Scott jewelry, users simply step up to the reflective mirror to immediately engage with products, having the frictionless ability to virtually try them on and buy their favorites without ever physically picking up a pair of earrings.

"FaceCake's online-to-offline (O2O) platform ensures a connected consumer shopping experience and with our custom AR Mirror it's never been easier for retailers and brands to engage in-store shoppers on a deeply personal level," said Founder and CEO Linda Smith. "Our platform provides analytics that retailers and brands have not had access to previously, generating data that informs in ways not possible until now."

Delivering instant shopper engagement, FaceCake's proprietary mirror runs a custom operating system built specifically for Augmented Reality and can be updated remotely without involving in-store personnel. Untethered by inventory, FaceCake's AR Mirror allows for shopper personalization, increasing conversions while delivering valuable analytics.

Come see FaceCake in booth #4373.

About FaceCake

FaceCake, creator of Swivel, CAKE AR, ShadeScout and more, is a leader in AI and AR for retail with a personalized marketing and shopping platform that is cross-device compatible, making it accessible from anywhere. Combining patented technologies with intuitive user interfaces, FaceCake's innovations eliminate traditional shopping barriers, building conversions and basket sizes while reducing returns.

