FaceCake Showcases Live Demo of Its AI-Driven AR Shopping Platform at KeyBanc Capital Markets Future of Technology Series

FaceCake's visionary Founder and CEO Linda Smith's presentation was a conference highlight. She addressed key business topics driving online conversion, such as personalized consumer interaction, omni-channel connectivity, data-driven shopping intelligence, and online retail engagement.

"We are honored to have been invited to present at the Future of Technology Series, particularly when contactless shopping is on everyone's mind," said Linda Smith. "We were happy to demonstrate our robust platform, unique in its ability to offer touchless AR Try-On and recommendations in multiple product categories, whether online, in-store, or via mobile. Broad accessibility, quality, and celebrating shopper individuality on a mass scale have been the cornerstones of our company's focus to make shopping easier and more personalized."

About FaceCake

FaceCake, creator of the Swivel® Virtual Dressing Room, CAKE AR™, and Scout Visual Search, is a leader in augmented retail with its patented AI-Driven AR shopping platform. FaceCake's innovations in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence allow consumers to virtually try products on their own images live, while instantly providing relevant product recommendations for superior personalization. FaceCake has the only AI/AR offering across multiple shopping categories, and its platform is cross-device compatible, making it accessible from anywhere at anytime. The privately held company is based in Calabasas, CA.

About the Future of Technology Series

This inaugural seven-week virtual series centered on timely and unique content across the Technology landscape. Leaders from today's most relevant technology names gathered to take a thematic approach toward exploring market shifts, particularly in light of an increase in digital acceleration, remote work, deglobalization and changing consumer consumption habits. Attendees included more than 900 investors, 164 private and public companies, with 115 fireside chats and panels, and more than 700 one-on-one meetings.

