FACEFUNDING ANNOUNCES EXHIBIT AT ARTPRIZE 2024 SPONSORED BY LIBBY

The FaceFunding platform brings together individuals, companies and organizations with causes that are meaningful to them while, in turn, those same entities generate interest for those causes from their supporters/fans by means of an upload of their facial images. These collective facial images then can be converted into anything the individual, company, or organization desires to help create awareness–wall art, a statue, a car wrap, clothing, a projection, a digital animation/motion graphics exhibit… the possibilities are endless.

FaceFunding's first major project, sponsored by Libby's non-alcoholic wines, will be an exhibit during ArtPrize 2024 (Sept. 13-28) to be presented and projected in the Amway Grand Plaza's lobby, in the historic Pantlind Tower. Designer, artist, and digital producer Dean Hunt will digitize, scale, animate, and reimagine ArtPrize's Executive Director Catlin Whitington's Plastic Hills for the Plastic Arts (2018 Acrylic on Canvas, 65" x 48") into the exhibit.

Hunt and Whitington will create the digital exhibit with the tens of thousands of supporters who will upload their facial images with a minimum $10 contribution via the FaceFunding platform.

Supporters' dollars will be funding ArtPrize artists' grants and awards , and also a smaller portion will provide financial assistance and emotional support to West Michigan families battling cancer through the Michigan-based, statewide, non-profit New Day Foundation for Families .

"We are thrilled to have two fantastic Michigan nonprofits collaborating to support our Michigan start-up," says FaceFunding co-owner Jeremy Burgin. "Plus, I am a huge fan of ArtPrize and I lost my dad to cancer, so this tri-partnership is especially meaningful to me. And I cannot express enough how grateful we are to be using art created by one of the world's most significant influencers of art… Grand Rapids' own and ArtPrize's Executive Director, Catlin Whitington!"

Supporters of either nonprofit can upload their facial image here to become part of the exhibit or watch this video clip to learn more.

FaceFunding is a digital platform to assist individuals, companies, and organizations in achieving fundraising goals while bringing awareness to non-profit missions. The FaceFunding platform expounds on the cultural phenomena of crowdsourcing into the digital world utilizing facial images to create social change. Start your own FaceFunding campaign here !

Libby is the result of a decades-long love for winemaking and a lifelong passion for experimentation. We're transforming the art of wine through the science of bubble and soon introducing our line of non-alcoholic wines.

