Facemoji Keyboard Collaborates With Microsoft Advertising to Provide Users With Enhanced Gen AI Experience

News provided by

Facemoji Keyboard

27 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Through the collaboration, users will be provided with more diverse, applicable and personalized content suggestions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft Advertising, which combines both companies' generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) capabilities to provide users with advanced, personalized content recommendations, enabling users to see Microsoft Advertising provided content seamlessly through Facemoji's Ask AI function.

Continue Reading

A pioneer in Gen AI, Facemoji's beloved Gen AI features enable users to better express themselves and showcase their personalities, which can be leveraged across numerous digital spaces.

The innovative features of Facemoji are capturing the attention of users far and wide. A striking 50% of new users are drawn to Facemoji's intelligent AI capabilities, frequently utilizing the Gen AI features to polish their messages, create personalized stickers, and transform simple text into engaging Meme images.

At present, the collaboration between Microsoft Advertising and Facemoji centers around Facemoji's Ask AI chatbot feature, which offers precise responses and content recommendations for users by analyzing their needs in real-time. For instance, if a user inquires about a birthday gift idea for his or her sister who recently expressed interest in running, Ask AI might respond: "Oh, if she's into running, a pair of top-notch running shoes could be a perfect gift! She's gonna love that you thought of something so perfect for her passion!" and display a selection of shoe recommendation links with accompanying images for user reference.

Statistics show that 28% of Facemoji's new users are interacting with the Chatbot feature which highlights its appeal and utility.

"At Facemoji Keyboard, we're proud to partner with Microsoft Advertising to continue to provide our users with next-gen features to better fit their personal needs," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Facemoji and Microsoft Advertising will continue to collaborate and work closely together to explore additional innovative possibilities for the future of our users."

"We're pleased to collaborate with Facemoji Keyboard and support their efforts to make users' self-expression a priority," said Lynne Kjolso, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Retail Media at Microsoft Advertising. "With Facemoji's robust capabilities alongside our technology, users can benefit from generative AI features to express themselves in new ways and receive valuable and personalized advertising-powered content in an innovative experience."

Available now on Android and iOS, Facemoji Keyboard has over 550 million global downloads and is available to users in 170+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

SOURCE Facemoji Keyboard

Also from this source

Facemoji Keyboard Launches AI-Generated Image Features to Inspire Users' Creativity

Facemoji Keyboard Launches AI-Generated Image Features to Inspire Users' Creativity

Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, announced today three new Facemoji AI features: Magic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.