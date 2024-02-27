Facemoji Keyboard Collaborates With Microsoft Advertising to Provide Users With Enhanced Gen AI Experience

Through the collaboration, users will be provided with more diverse, applicable and personalized content suggestions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft Advertising, which combines both companies' generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) capabilities to provide users with advanced, personalized content recommendations, enabling users to see Microsoft Advertising provided content seamlessly through Facemoji's Ask AI function.

A pioneer in Gen AI, Facemoji's beloved Gen AI features enable users to better express themselves and showcase their personalities, which can be leveraged across numerous digital spaces.

The innovative features of Facemoji are capturing the attention of users far and wide. A striking 50% of new users are drawn to Facemoji's intelligent AI capabilities, frequently utilizing the Gen AI features to polish their messages, create personalized stickers, and transform simple text into engaging Meme images.

At present, the collaboration between Microsoft Advertising and Facemoji centers around Facemoji's Ask AI chatbot feature, which offers precise responses and content recommendations for users by analyzing their needs in real-time. For instance, if a user inquires about a birthday gift idea for his or her sister who recently expressed interest in running, Ask AI might respond: "Oh, if she's into running, a pair of top-notch running shoes could be a perfect gift! She's gonna love that you thought of something so perfect for her passion!" and display a selection of shoe recommendation links with accompanying images for user reference.

Statistics show that 28% of Facemoji's new users are interacting with the Chatbot feature which highlights its appeal and utility.

"At Facemoji Keyboard, we're proud to partner with Microsoft Advertising to continue to provide our users with next-gen features to better fit their personal needs," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Facemoji and Microsoft Advertising will continue to collaborate and work closely together to explore additional innovative possibilities for the future of our users."

"We're pleased to collaborate with Facemoji Keyboard and support their efforts to make users' self-expression a priority," said Lynne Kjolso, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Retail Media at Microsoft Advertising. "With Facemoji's robust capabilities alongside our technology, users can benefit from generative AI features to express themselves in new ways and receive valuable and personalized advertising-powered content in an innovative experience."

Available now on Android and iOS, Facemoji Keyboard has over 550 million global downloads and is available to users in 170+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

