Facemoji Keyboard Unveils New Facemoji AI 4.0 Feature, Powered by Generative AI

News provided by

Facemoji Keyboard

18 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Using generative AI, Facemoji Keyboard provides users with enhanced ways to interact with the app and each other with a new Ask AI feature as well as upgraded Write feature

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, announced today the launch of Facemoji AI 4.0, the latest version of Facemoji AI that leverages generative artificial intelligence (AI) to offer new and enhanced ways for users to interact with the app and each other.

Available now on iOS and Android, Facemoji AI 4.0 enables one new and one enhanced AI-generated feature.

The new feature, Ask AI, is a chatbot function, which utilizes AI to automatically generate a response to users' questions, from telling a joke to translating text to other languages.

The upgraded Write feature is designed to help users express themselves via text and social media by automatically crafting messages with six messaging functions: Chat, Comment, Caption, Celebrity, Rizz and Email.

With Chat and Rizz, users can try out different tones to add fun language to their messages, whereas with Celebrity, users can craft messages that sound like well-known stars. Additionally, users can select the Email function to quickly generate custom emails with just a few keywords.

"Across the globe, people are increasingly incorporating generative AI into their everyday lives to streamline communications and workstreams and ultimately improve their wellbeing," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Facemoji is continuously making efforts to bring our users the most creative, trendiest ways to express themselves. We innovatively integrate generative AI into the input method, because we believe that this can help users communicate and interact more easily and joyfully."

Facemoji Keyboard has over 550 million global downloads and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

SOURCE Facemoji Keyboard

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.