Facemoji To Showcase AI Creativity at VidCon Anaheim 2024

Booth attendees will experience Facemoji's newly AI features and participate in on-site games for a chance to win prizes and sign up for a one-month FREE Facemoji subscription

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content creation keyboard with rich in-app features, announced today it will attend and exhibit at VidCon Anaheim 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 26-29.

At the Facemoji booth (#1219), attendees will have the opportunity to try out Facemoji's newly updated AI features and play games for a chance to win prizes, including:

Meet Facemoji at VidCon 2024

Creating personalized AI generated DIY Face Emojis through selfies

Taking a selfie to create multi-style AI crafted Magic Avatars

Playing Emoji Pop to guess which two emojis the new emoji is composed of

Facemoji is also offering exclusive merchandise, including tote bags, t-shirts, notebooks, Facemoji special badges and a free one-month subscription to attendees who sign up to explore exclusive features on the app.

Attendees who create content and share their experience while visiting the Facemoji booth will have the chance to have their content reposted or shared by Facemoji's social media platform, featuring over 3 million followers.

"Facemoji is dedicated to helping our users express themselves, and we're excited to see how our users leverage our AI-powered features to take that creativity to a new level," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "We're constantly looking for ways to help our users bring their ideas to life and we cannot wait to connect with them at VidCon."

Recently awarded the Best Mobile App Award and the iF Design Award, Facemoji is available for free to users in 170+ countries and regions on Android and iOS. Facemoji Keyboard elevates users' communication experience through innovative AI-powered features, customizable stickers and avatars, and unique expressive designs.

Facemoji is excited to connect with the digital community at Booth #1219, open to the public between June 26-29. Tickets are available at https://www.vidcon.com/anaheim/.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

