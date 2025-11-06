Facet Life Sciences and XCancer Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Theranostic Clinical Trials

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facet Life Sciences, a leader in regulatory strategy and drug development services, today announced a strategic partnership with XCancer®, a global leader in theranostic clinical research, to accelerate the development and approval of next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies in oncology.

Facet is now featured on TheranosticTrials.Org®, XCancer's premier collaboration platform that connects researchers, clinicians, sponsors, and advocates to expand awareness, share expertise, and promote global access to cancer innovation.

The collaboration combines Facet's deep regulatory and development expertise in diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals—including U.S. regulatory planning, FDA submissions, and oncology program strategy—with XCancer's expansive theranostic clinical trial network and infrastructure. Together, the organizations will streamline the path for sponsors to bring precision diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals to patients more efficiently.

"At Facet, our mission has always included bringing diagnostic and radiopharmaceutical therapies to patients faster and more efficiently," said Dr. Lisa Jenkins VanLuvanee, COO of Facet Life Sciences. "By partnering with XCancer and TheranosticTrials.Org, we are combining our regulatory and oncology expertise with their groundbreaking clinical research capabilities. This collaboration positions us to accelerate the advancement of theranostic therapies and expand patient access to precision medicine."

"Facet's proven regulatory and strategic development expertise complements XCancer's mission perfectly," said Dr. Luke Nordquist, CEO of XCancer and Founder of TheranosticTrials.Org. "Together, we are building an ecosystem that removes barriers for Sponsors, accelerates clinical trial activation, and brings life-changing radiopharmaceutical therapies to patients who need them most. This partnership exemplifies what theranostics is all about—uniting diagnostics and therapeutics through collaboration to deliver truly personalized cancer care."

Combining diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy represents one of the most promising frontiers in oncology. The Facet–XCancer partnership will simplify the complex development and regulatory pathways that often delay innovative therapies from reaching patients in need.

About Facet Life Sciences

Facet Life Sciences is an employee-owned company dedicated to supporting life sciences organizations through every stage of development. With expertise spanning regulatory strategy, drug development planning, U.S. regulatory submissions, strategic statistics, and commercialization support, Facet helps Sponsors efficiently navigate complex requirements and bring innovative radiopharmaceutical therapies to patients. The company has a strong focus on diagnostic and theranostic pharmaceuticals, oncology, and rare disease programs.

[www.FacetLifeSciences.com]

About XCancer®

XCancer®, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is a global leader in oncology clinical research and theranostic innovation. Founded by Dr. Luke Nordquist, XCancer operates one of the nation's largest community-based research networks, conducting hundreds of Phase I–III clinical trials, including more than 20 first-in-world studies in radiopharmaceuticals and precision oncology.

XCancer's mission is to expand the access of cancer innovations by partnering with Sponsors, community cancer centers, and research collaborators worldwide. XCancer empowers sites to deliver world-class care close to home.

[www.XCancer.com]

About TheranosticTrials.Org®

TheranosticTrials.Org®, founded by Dr. Luke Nordquist, is a global platform dedicated to advancing collaboration, awareness, access, and education in Theranostics—the fusion of diagnostics and therapeutics to achieve truly personalized cancer care.

The platform connects researchers, clinicians, Sponsors, industry partners, patients, and advocates to share expertise, promote clinical trial visibility, and expand global access to radiopharmaceutical innovation. TheranosticTrials.Org accelerates the growth of the theranostic ecosystem by highlighting capabilities, fostering partnerships, and supporting equitable access to life-changing cancer treatments.

[ www.TheranosticTrials.org ]

